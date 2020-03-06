SKIATOOK — Grove girls basketball coach Richard Bassett said he borrowed the Ridgerunners’ 2-3 zone from Kansas coach Steve Odle and has been tweaking his team’s signature scheme for five years.
The No. 11 Ridgerunners used it to near-perfection Friday and throttled No. 3 Fort Gibson 38-24 in Class 4A area play at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.
Kolby Boyett, a powerful 6-foot-1 sophomore, had 13 points and five rebounds and Mikalle Pair made three fourth-quarter 3-pointers as Grove qualified for the state tournament for the first time in five years and forestalled a 16th straight trip for the tradition-rich Tigers.
“It’s amazing to come this far and have your work pay off,” said Boyett, who was 5-for-7 from the field and appeared unstoppable at times. “It’s one of the most amazing team experiences I’ve had.”
Fort Gibson gets another chance to qualify at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Locust Grove, which eliminated Vinita 43-32 as senior Kamryn Binam scored all of her season-high 15 points in the second half.
“We’ve been this route before and we’ve earned the right to have another chance,” Fort Gibson coach Chuck London said. “The question is whether we’ll take advantage of it.”
The Tigers have beaten Locust Grove three times this season, “but none of that has any bearing on what happens Saturday,” London said.
Fort Gibson went just 7-for-37 from the field, committed 14 turnovers and didn’t score its first field goal until 40 seconds remained in the first half. By then, Boyett had nine points, helping Grove build a 16-5 halftime lead.
The Tigers didn’t have a 3-pointer until Baylee London made three in the fourth quarter en route to 13 points, and were 3-for-19 from behind the arc.
What the Tigers didn’t do to themselves, Grove did to them.
“Yes, (Fort Gibson) shot poorly, but I attribute some of that to our defense,” Bassett said. “Every team we’ve played in the playoffs has struggled. Our defense is pretty good.”
Holland Hall 55, Fort Gibson 43 (boys)
Garrett Eaton scored 30 points for the No. 3 Dutch (23-3), who return to the state tournament after last year’s semifinal finish.
Holland Hall raced to a 16-4 after one quarter and never trailed, but Fort Gibson clawed back to tie the game at 39 on Connor Calavan’s two foul shots with 6:21 left.
However, the Dutch regained control as Eaton’s basket started an 8-0 run.
Calavan scored 15 to pace the Tigers (19-8), who will play Webster at 8 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the state tournament. The Warriors eliminated Stilwell 79-47.
Locust Grove 43, Vinita 32 (girls)
Binam went 3-for-5 from the field with two 3-pointers and was 7-for-11 from the line, all in the second half.
“I knew if we didn’t play hard today, we were going home,” she said.
Kaitlynn Spradlin added 14 for the Pirates (21-7), who avenged two regular-season losses to Vinita (22-6). Kennady Roach and Hallie Reed had 12 and 11 to pace the Hornets.
LOCUST GROVE 43, VINITA 32 (GIRLS)
Vinita 5 11 7 9 — 32
Locust Grove 13 6 11 13 — 43
Vinita (22-6): Kennady Roach 12, Hallie Reed 11, Lizzie Shephard 6, Jasmin Daggs 3.
Locust Grove (21-7): Kamryn Binam 15, Kaitlyn Spradlin 14, Peytin Gilman 4, Madison Hunt 4, Madi Smith 3, Landrey Sweeney 3.
GROVE 38, FORT GIBSON 24 (GIRLS)
Grove 5 11 2 20 — 38
Fort Gibson 3 2 2 17 — 20
Grove (23-3): Kolby Boyett 13, Mikalle Pair 9, Elizabeth Cash 7, Rory Geer 7, Dawn Blake 2.
Fort Gibson (24-3): Baylee London 13, Mallory Baker 2, Lexie Foutch 2, Jordan Hayes 2, Kynzi London 2, Reese Webb 2, Zoey Whiteley 1.
HOLLAND HALL 55, FORT GIBSON 43 (BOYS)
Holland Hall 16 11 10 18 — 55
Fort Gibson 4 17 10 12 — 43
Holland Hall (23-3): Garrett Eaton 30, Kyle Hook 13, Brock Davis 8, Marc Gouldsby3, Nick Fox 1.
Fort Gibson (19-8): Conner Calavan 15, Jaxon Bluint 11, Jaiden Graves 10, Seth Rowan 3, Tommy French 2, Tegan Thornbrugh 2.