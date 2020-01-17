BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow’s depth, inside strength and Ian Golden were too much for Sand Springs down the stretch Friday night.
Golden had 20 points as the Class 6A 10th-ranked Tigers defeated No. 7 Sand Springs 63-51 in a Frontier Valley Conference showdown at Tiger Field House.
The game was tied at 39 after three quarters before Broken Arrow (13-1, 5-0) opened the fourth with a 9-2 run, sparked by Cody Nagy’s basket and George McCurdy’s 3, and the Sandites never got closer than five points during the rest of the game. Golden was 6-of-6 on free throws in the fourth.
“We played tougher (in the fourth), got stops that we needed to, and then they were down and they had to be a little more aggressive and we got easy buckets,” Tigers coach Beau Wallace said. “Early in the game I wasn’t very happy with our bigs, I thought they kind of hesitated to shoot, they were scared they were going to block shots. We just had to be more aggressive — if they block it they block it — and I thought our bigs did a really good job. We got easy buckets and our guys on the inside were a lot more aggressive.”
Broken Arrow’s depth also appeared to be a factor. Wallace is comfortable using 10-to-12 players while most of the Sandites’ minutes went to only five players. The Tigers had seven players score in the final period. Sand Springs’ inside game and depth received a blow when 6-6 junior Jaeden Hurd suffered a knee injury Tuesday.
“We can play big and small,” Wallace said. “Down the stretch we’re trying to keep guys as fresh as we can.”
Davon Richardson led the Sandites (11-2, 3-2) with 22 points and 14 rebounds. The Tigers held Sand Springs’ Marlo Fox, who was hampered with foul trouble and eventually fouled out, to nine points — half his season average.
Sand Springs 80, Broken Arrow 78 (girls)
Journey Armstead scored 21 points, including the final go-ahead free throw with 1:29 left to lift the Sandites (10-3, 3-2). Taleyah Jones paced the Tigers (6-7, 2-3) with 27 points and Jada Hytche added 18.
Tea Myers scored seven consecutive points to give Broken Arrow a 68-61 lead early in the fourth quarter. Sand Springs, however, went on a 9-0 run, capped by Armstread’s four free throw throws in a row to take a 74-70 lead.
Broken Arrow tied it at 76 on Hytche’s trey and Hannah Duin’s free throw, but Armstead’s tiebreaking free throw and Darrian Jordan’s layup made it 79-76. Jones’ basket was followed by Armstead making 1-of-2 free throws before Broken Arrow’s Kelsey Duffey narrowly missed a winning 3 in the final seconds.
“Anytime you can go on the road in the Frontier and get a win, it’s good,” said Lady Sandites coach Josh Berry, who then added about overcoming a seven-point deficit in the last quarter, “That’s one thing about this group, they don’t ever really quit, they don’t give up.”
Jones had 18 points in the first half to give Broken Arrow a 37-35 lead at intermission.
Broken Arrow 63, Sand Springs 51 (boys)
Sand Springs;15;13;11;12;--;51
Broken Arrow;13;16;10;24;--;63
Sand Springs (11-2): Davon Richardson 22, Josh Minney 10, Marlo Fox 9, Daren Hawkins 4, Cason Savage 3, Jordan Thompson 3.
Broken Arrow (13-1): Ian Golden 20, Anthony Allen 10, Cody Nagy 9, Tyler Pinder 7, Jaiell Talley 5, Simon Blair 4, Jared Barnes 3, George McCurdy 3, Zach Pugh 2.
Sand Springs 80, Broken Arrow 78 (girls)
Sand Springs;22;13;26;19;--;80
Broken Arrow;18;19;27;14;--;78
Sand Springs (10-3): Journey Armstead 21, Darrian Jordan 15, Hailey Jackson 15, Jade Shrum 11, Raegan Padilla 9, Madison Burris 6, Bayleigh Chaney 3.
Broken Arrow (6-7): Taleyah Jones 27, Jada Hytche 18, Makayla Adams 9, Tea Myers 9, Kelsey Duffey 7, Hannah Duin 4, Denym Sanders 4.