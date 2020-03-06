SKIATOOK – Kamryn Binam didn’t want her high school basketball career to end Friday, so she did something about it.
The 5-foot-6 senior scored all of her season-high 15 points in the second half, helping No. 17 Locust Grove knock off No. 8 Vinita 43-32 in 4A area losers bracket play in Skiatook’s Brooks Walton Activity Center.
Binam went 3-for-5 from the field with two 3-pointers and 7-for-11 from the free throw line. Locust Grove led most of the way and Binam’s 3-pointer from the corner likely put the game out of reach at 40-25 with 3:13 left.
“I was gonna play hard and give it my all,” she said. “I knew if we didn’t play hard today, we were going home.”
Kaitlynn Spradlin added 14 – all in the first half – and Landrey Sweeney helped control the game with her ball-handling and passes to open teammates.
Locust Grove avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the Hornets (22-6), won for the sixth time in its last seven games and advanced to play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
The Pirates were to face the loser of Friday’s state-qualifier game between No. 3 Fort Gibson (24-2) and No. 11 Grove (22-3).
“I think we’re playing pretty good right now,” Pirates coach Terry Sweeney said. “We have good team chemistry and we’re running our offense well and we got to the line today.”
The Pirates went 13-for-20 from the foul line while Vinita was just 7-for-17. Locust Grove went 12-for-30 from the field while the Hornets struggled for four quarters and finished 11-for-41.
“It’s hard enough to beat an average team three times in a year,” Vinita coach Scott Reed said, “and even harder against a team like Locust Grove that you know you played well against and did everything right the first two times.”
Kennady Roach scored 12 and Hallie Reed had 11 to pace the Hornets, who finished with their 13th consecutive season with 20 wins or more.
LOCUST GROVE 43, VINITA 32 (GIRLS)
Vinita;5;11;7;9;—;32
Locust Grove;13;6;11;13;—;43
Vinita (22-6): Kennady Roach 12, Hallie Reed 11, Lizzie Shephard 6, Jasmin Daggs 3.
Locust Grove (21-7): Kamryn Binam 15, Kaitlyn Spradlin 14, Peytin Gilman 4, Madison Hunt 4, Madi Smith 3, Landrey Sweeney 3.