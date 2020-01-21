After being overshadowed the previous two seasons by the Boone twins, senior Kavon Key has emerged as a marquee performer for Memorial.
On Tuesday night, Key had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Class 5A No. 2 Chargers past 4A No. 3 Central 68-49 at Memorial Veterans Arena.
Key is averaging 15.9 points and 8.7 rebounds overall this season, but in his last seven games he has raised his game even higher to 19 points and 9.4 rebounds.
"He's been one of the best five players in the state of Oklahoma this season," said Memorial's Bobby Allison, who coached the past two All World players of the year -- Kalib and Keylan Boone -- both now playing for Oklahoma State.
The Chargers (15-3, 4-1 Green Country Conference) avenged a 69-62 loss on Dec. 19 at Central (8-3, 5-1).
"If we wanted to repeat as conference champions we knew we had to win this one," Allison said. "This is the last time our seniors were going to play against Central and I don't think they wanted to have any regrets, and I don't think they have too many tonight."
Key set the tone with 10 points in the first quarter, but the Chargers' lead was only 16-15 early in the second quarter after a dunk by Central's BJ Jefferson before Memorial went on a 15-1 run en route to a 31-18 halftime advantage.
"BJ is as impressive a dunker as there is in high school basketball," Allison said. "But we made a run after that and that just shows maturity from this group because we didn't handle the big plays by them over there.
"We did a good job ending the second quarter. We didn't give them anything easy. I had every player on the board and the last thing I wrote on the scouting report above every player I wrote 'nothing easy' and I think we did that for the most part. Our transition defense was good and we didn't have any turnovers in the frontcourt that led to breakaways."
Central never threatened in the second half as Memorial's lead eventually reached 26. Ty Frierson, whose playing status was questionable going into the game after missing Saturday's win over Midwest City Carl Albert with a hip pointer, came off the bench to score 10 points along with freshman Seth Pratt. Brayshawn Finch, who missed the earlier game against Central with an injury, added nine points and nine rebounds. Allison also credited forward Jaelen Tucker who had a strong third quarter as the Chargers built their lead to 49-29.
Jefferson led Central with 13 points, but was ejected from the game in the third quarter due to two technical fouls.
"We just told the kids let's make this about basketball, let's not make it personal," Allison said. "We didn't write their (Central's) last names on the scouting report. We wrote the numbers. Our players have known their kids forever. We made it about their personnel and not the person and that was to our advantage."
Memorial 55, Central 41 (girls)
Chiovari Palmore scored 28 points to help the Chargers (3-8, 3-2) end their eight-game losing streak and avenge a 41-39 loss on Dec. 19 at Central. Palmore scored 15 in the second half to ensure that Central (6-6, 4-3) never cut its deficit to less than 11.
Memorial 68, Central 49 (boys)
Central 13 5 11 20 — 49
Memorial 16 15 18 19 — 68
Central (8-3): BJ Jefferson 13, Trae Washington 9, Sean Edmundson 6, Caylen Goff-Brown 6, Tyionn Cox 5, Tray Johnson 4, Myster Mays 2, Ponche Wilson 2, Trevin Corona 1, Demetrius Dangerfield 1.
Memorial (15-3): Kavon Key 22, Ty Frierson 10, Seth Pratt 10, Brayshawn Finch 9, Jaelen Tucker 5, Will Hill 3, Juwan Provitt 3, Ethan Buckman 3, Montae Collins 3.
Memorial 55, Central 41 (girls)
Central 8 12 11 10 — 41
Memorial 12 24 8 11 — 55
Central (6-6): Adrianna Brinkley 12, Makiah Corona 7, Jahlea Smith 6, Marshay Baldwin 5, Nicole Knighten 4, Tiana Robinson 4, Niah Fields 3.
Memorial (3-8): Chiovari Palmore 28, Tori Smith 8, Ma’Kayla Blakley 8, Miracle Lockhart 6, Nakya Blakley 5.