Tough Trojans
Throughout the season, Jenks coach Clay Martin has praised his team’s ability to answer opponents’ runs.
With a Class 6A state tournament at stake Saturday, Jenks did it again and rallied for a 56-46 overtime victory over Broken Arrow at Catoosa.
Jenks led for most of the game before Broken Arrow opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 43-39 lead with 4:48 left. And making matters worse for Jenks, starter Ike Houston had fouled out.
But the Trojans came back, tied the game at 46 on Ben Averitt’s basket with 24.5 seconds left in regulation and then shut out the Tigers in overtime to capture the program’s first state berth since 2015.
“All the credit to our seniors,” Martin said while attending the state tournament meeting Sunday at the Mabee Center. “It was fun when they made that run to see our guys huddling up on their own, talking about how to respond, talking about the next play.
“I’m so happy for this group of kids. Our seniors went from three wins as freshmen to eight as sophomores to 18 last year and now (21 wins and) the state tournament.”
Jenks will face No. 6 Edmond Memorial in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Veterans Arena in Tulsa.
Comets persevere
Bishop Kelley is the biggest surprise in the 5A boys state tournament with a 12-14 record and ranked 17th.
On Saturday night, Eli Wallace’s two tiebreaking free throws with two seconds left gave the Comets a 59-57 victory over Glenpool in an area consolation final at Claremore.
Wallace, who scored Kelley’s last seven points, sank a tying trey with 10 seconds remaining. The Comets then got a defensive stop, Wallace was fouled and sank both ends of the 1-and-1.
As a result, Jordan Nagel’s first season as Kelley’s lead coach will end in the state tournament despite losing several key players with season-ending injuries.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a year,” Nagel said. “It’s a tough group of guys. We’ve had seven or eight guys go down with an injury. We just had to plug guys in — a next man up mentality, and guys have grasped it.
“Luckily we had a deep team. Guys who may have been my ninth guy are now starting. I’ve never had a team with this many injuries, it’s been crazy — legs, torn labrums — wild, not normal basketball injuries. We’re playing six or seven guys and we’re really small, but play extremely hard and they are tight knit. It’s been a heck of a ride to get in my first year.”
Kelley will face top-ranked Del City in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at Skiatook.
“For inspiration this year, I’ve mentioned Villanova, N.C. State and Butler,” Nagel said, referring to past NCAA Cinderella stories. “We may watch ‘Hoosiers’.”
When Kelley pulled off one of the biggest upsets in state tournament history in 1989, then-Comets coach Barry Hinson said he thought he could hear the music from “Hoosiers,” during the final moments of the game.
Same time, next year
Defending state champions Booker T. Washington (6A) and Memorial (5A) will open this year’s state tournament Thursday with the same opponents as last year.
Top-ranked Washington will face No. 12 Putnam West at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Veterans Arena. Last year, Washington trailed for most of the game before rallying for a 64-58 victory.
“No matter who you play, you know it’s going to be a good team,” Washington coach Conley Phipps said. “PC West is very well coached and a very good team. Last year’s was a wild game and I’m sure this one will be as well.”
Second-ranked Memorial, which is looking for its fourth consecutive state title, will face No. 7 Lawton MacArthur at 3:30 p.m. at Skiatook.
“It’s deva vu to last year,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “They are almost identical to what they were last year and we’re not. And we’re playing them in the afternoon at Skiatook just like last year. As our kids know from last year’s game, they (Lawton Mac) can play with anybody. Our kids have a lot of respect for them — they are a lot like Webster in the way they space you out.”
Memorial’s lone loss in 2020 was to 4A state qualifier Webster. The Chargers are coming off a 69-40 victory over Glenpool in the area final Friday at Claremore.
”We knew depth could wear them out,” Allison said. “Then the game got going fast for Glenpool and it got comfortable for us. It was 34-28 and the next thing we knew it was 60-28. A 26-0 run in the biggest we’ve ever had in the playoffs. We didn’t do it with just five players. Everybody came in and trusted in the moment. It was really fun.”
Precautions
Due to coronavirus concerns, there will be hand sanitizers at all of the Mabee Center’s entrances during the state tournament. Mabee Center hosts 6A girls on Thursday and all of the games Friday and Saturday.