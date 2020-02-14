BIXBY — Alyssa Nielsen emerged from the Bixby basketball locker room with a box full of candy treats from one of her teammates.
Valentine’s Day is always a special one for the Spartans’ freshman center because it’s also her birthday.
“I get as many presents as I want,” she said with a chuckle.
Nielsen celebrated turning 15 by scoring 11 points and snagging a key rebound to help the No. 10 Spartans upset No. 6 Union 42-36 before about 400 spectators in Whitey Ford Sports Complex.
Gracy Wernli, another freshman, scored 11 points and junior guard Kate Bradley had seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
The Spartans (13-8) broke a two-game losing streak and scored a momentum builder for the postseason by finally beating one of the Frontier Conference’s highest-ranked teams.
They had lost their first five games this season against No. 3 Booker T. Washington, the Redskins and No. 7 Sapulpa.
“It was kind of a ‘We’re here’ statement win,” Nielsen said.
Bixby coach Tina Thomas said the Spartans showed poise down the stretch, unlike the nine turnovers they lost in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 51-50 heartbreaking home loss to B.T. Washington.
Leading by two with just over three minutes left, the Spartans worked the ball for nearly two minutes before the Redskins fouled with 1:14 left. The Spartans missed both free throws, but Nielsen speared the rebound to keep the possession alive.
“(Union’s 6-foot-2 Jayla) Burgess gave me a little space and I got a lucky bounce and got the rebound,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen’s play led to a free throw by Wernli with 1:01 left and Nielsen’s free throw pushed the lead to four after Union’s Darian Carr missed a 3-point attempt.
Bradley’s free throws with 13 seconds left put the game out of reach.
“There’s pressure on those (free throws), but in the moment, you just know they’ve gotta get in,” Bradley said.
Kaylen Nelson scored 10 points and Takyla Pitts had nine to pace the Redskins (16-5), who played their characteristically rugged defense but struggled from the field as they did in Tuesday’s loss at Sapulpa.
After missing the Booker T. Washington game with the flu, Nielsen said she couldn’t wait to get back on the floor Friday.
“I would have been here if it (wouldn’t have) gotten my teammates sick,” she said. “My mom wouldn’t let me come.”
Union 85, Bixby 71 (boys)
Trent Pierce had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Micah Lovett and AJ Reed scored 14 each for the Redskins (16-5). Xavier Glenn led Bixby with 33, one point shy of his season high.
Union led 40-37 at halftime and outscored the Spartans 17-6 in the first 3:28 of the third quarter, highlighted by Reed’s back-to-back 3-pointers.
BIXBY 42, UNION 36 (GIRLS)
Union 5 15 7 9 — 36
Bixby 7 12 14 10 — 42
Union (16-5, 9-3): Kaylen Nelson 10, Takyla Pitts 9, Jayla Burgess 6, Darian Carr 6, Sydni Smith 3, Germari Harris 2.
Bixby (13-8, 7-5): Alyssa Nielsen 11, Gracy Wernli 11, Kate Bradley 7, Deonna Owens 6, Meredith Mayes 5, Gentry Baldwin 2.
UNION 85, BIXBY 71 (BOYS)
Union 23 17 23 22 — 85
Bixby 17 20 12 22 — 71
Union (16-5, 9-3): Trent Pierce 23, Micah Lovett 14, AJ Reed 14, Seth Chargois 9, Da’Yan Aromaye 8, Mason Mecke 7, RJ Forney 5, Jediah Jones 3, Mish Newsome 2.
Bixby (6-13, 2-10): Xavier Glenn 33, Parker Friedrichsen 14, Connor Loney 7, Braden Weaver 6, Preston Soloman 5, Josh Surman 3, Macquelin Ware 2, Devon Crites 1.