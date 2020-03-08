J Coons
Catoosa • 6-4 • Forward • Sr.
Season averages: 14 points; 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Career totals: 73 games, 700 points, 560 rebounds
Votes received: 884
Next four vote-getters: Kyler Mann, Owasso; Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Memorial; Gaige Longshore, Collinsville; Davon Richardson, Sand Springs.
FROM HEAD COACH JOHN COONS (J’s father):
“He’s made the most of his athletic skills. He loves the game, he’s smart and he’s a competitor. I’m extremely proud of him and all he has accomplished and the man he has become. He is and always will be one of my heroes.”
J COONS ON BEING MR. INSIDE
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me. Overall, I thought I had a good year. Last summer I worked on my game and focused on getting my shot right. I give credit to my teammates for getting me the ball. The past four years have been fun. I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s been a special ride. I’m thankful my dad convinced me to move from Kiefer and come with him to Catoosa (eight years ago). I wouldn’t have wanted to play for anyone else in high school. I’m looking to play at the next level.”
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Shot 40% on field goals and 35& on 3-pointers this season. A three-year starter, he doubled his scoring average from last year. Scored 53 points against three 6A opponents at the Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic. Played in two 4A state tournaments.
J’S BEST GAME (2020)
Had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-62 loss to 4A No. 13 Hilldale on Catoosa’s Senior Night.
NOTES
He is a cancer survivor. When he was 11 months old, he was diagnosed with leukemia and was in treatment for a year. He has been cancer-free ever since.