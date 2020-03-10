Marcal Johnson
Rogers • 5-11 • Guard • Jr.
Season averages: 17.2 points; 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists
Career totals: 663 points, 232 rebounds, 134 assists
Votes received: 1,411
Next four vote-getters: Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; Will McGuire, East Central; Konner Davis, Oologah; Ethan Cole, Collinsville
FROM HEAD COACH DAVID WINTON:
“Marcal improved in every facet of his game this year. He’s known as a fierce competitor, works hard every day and has a high basketball IQ. I think Marcal’s greatest improvement from his sophomore to his junior season is his maturity on and off the court. He possesses all those intangibles and does the things in practice that turn good players into better players. Marcal is a special talent and we are lucky to have him at Will Rogers. He approaches life in a positive and correct way. I can’t say enough accolades for the young man, he deserves this very much. “
JOHNSON ON BEING MR. OUTSIDE
“I’m very blessed and glad I got the opportunity to win it. I want to thank all my coaches, teammates, family, friends and everybody who voted for me. My confidence level went up this year and I want to be a role model for my teammates. I’m looking forward to next season.”
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Shot 51% on 2-point field goals, 37% on 3-pointers and 68% on free throws as he helped the Ropers post a 14-10 record. Scored 61 points in three games and was the MVP as he led the Ropers to the Oologah tournament title. Had 23 points in a win over Metro Christian in the Cleveland tournament final. Scored 15 of his 27 points in the first quarter of a win over Chisholm in the Cleveland tournament.
FAVORITES
Athlete: Russell Westbrook “because he plays with rage and anger on the the basketball court like me.”
Role model: LeBron James “because he humbles and gives back to the community.”
TV show: “Survivor”
LONG-TERM GOAL
“I want to be a Division-I athletic director.”