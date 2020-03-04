The National Federation of State High School Associations is hearing the clamor for a shot clock in high school basketball.
But any change should be based on "minimizing risks, containing costs and developing the rules that are best for high school athletes," NFHS executive director Karissa L. Niehoff wrote Wednesday in a new release.
Nine states already use a shot clock, "which certainly adds to the clamor for its implementation nationally," Niehoff wrote. “And, we at the NFHS have read the headlines, seen the social media posts and received the phone calls advocating for the shot clock’s adoption.”
Niehoff wrote that the NFHS's Basketball Rules Committee will continue to assess the situation.
However, she wrote, “(the committee) must make decisions based on what is best for the masses — the small schools with less than 100 students as well as large urban schools with 3,000-plus students."
About 450 girls and boys teams in 48 states (including 14 in Oklahoma) will capture state championships this month.