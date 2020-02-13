Sites and pairings for the Class 6A-5A postseason basketball playoffs were released Thursday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Large-school regionals will be played Feb. 27-29 for the girls and Feb. 28-29 for the boys.
First-round losers are eliminated. First-round winners advance to play for the regional title and qualify for area tournament play the following weekend.
Class 6A
East Girls
First-round games are Feb. 27; finals are Feb. 29 at 1:30 p.m.
At Norman: Ponca City vs. Jenks, 6:30 p.m.; Norman vs. Enid, 8 p.m.
At Sapulpa: Bixby vs. Bartlesville, 6:30 p.m.; Sapulpa vs. Stillwater, 8 p.m.
At Union: Sand Springs vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.; Muskogee vs. Union, 8 p.m.
At B.T. Washington: Putnam North vs. Mustang, 6:30 p.m.; B.T. Washington vs. Owasso, 8 p.m.
West Girls
First-round games are Feb. 27; finals are Feb. 29 at 1:30 p.m.
At Deer Creek: Edmond Memorial vs. Putnam West, 6:30 p.m.; U.S. Grant vs. Deer Creek, 8 p.m.
At Edmond North: Norman North vs. Putnam City, 6:30 p.m.; Edmond North vs. OKC Northwest, 8 p.m.
At Choctaw: Westmoore vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.; Lawton vs. Choctaw, 8 p.m.
At Moore: Midwest City vs.Yukon, 6:30 p.m.; Moore vs. Southmoore, 8 p.m.
East Boys
First-round games are Feb. 28; finals are Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
At B.T. Washington: Yukon vs. Sapulpa, 6:30 p.m.; Bartlesville vs. B.T. Washington, 8 p.m.
At Sand Springs: Broken Arrow vs. Bixby, 6:30 p.m.; Sand Springs vs. Enid, 8 p.m.
At Union: Muskogee vs. Putnam North, 6:30 p.m.; Union vs. Stillwater, 8 p.m.
At Jenks: Owasso vs. Mustang, 6:30 p.m.; Ponca City vs. Jenks, 8 p.m.
West Boys
First-round games are Feb. 28; finals are Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
At Lawton: Choctaw vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.; Lawton vs. Westmoore, 8 p.m.
At Edmond Memorial: Deer Creek vs. Edmond North, 6:30 p.m.; Norman vs. Edmond Memorial, 8 p.m.
At Midwest City: Norman North vs. OKC Northwest, 6:30 p.m.; Moore vs. Midwest City, 8 p.m.
At Southmoore: Putnam City vs. Putnam West, 6:30 p.m.; Southmoore vs. U.S. Grant, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
East Girls
First-round games are Feb. 27; finals are Feb. 29 at 1:30 p.m.
At Will Rogers: Bishop Kelley vs. Pryor, 6:30 p.m.; Will Rogers vs. Nathan Hale, 8 p.m.
At Coweta: East Central vs. Collinsville, 6:30 p.m.; Coweta vs. Memorial, 8 p.m.
At Carl Albert: Edison vs. Skiatook, 6:30 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. Durant, 8 p.m.
At Tahlequah: Claremore vs. McAlester, 6:30 p.m.; Tahlequah vs. Glenpool, 8 p.m.
West Girls
First-round games are Feb. 27; finals are Feb. 29 at 1:30 p.m.
At Piedmont: Shawnee vs. Guthrie, 6:30 p.m.; Piedmont vs. Santa Fe South, 8 p.m.
At El Reno: OKC Southeast vs. Lawton Mac, 6:30 p.m.; Noble vs. El Reno, 8 p.m.
At Ardmore: Duncan vs. Lawton Ike, 6:30 p.m.; Western Heights vs. Ardmore, 8 p.m.
At Del City: Altus vs. Guymon, 6:30 p.m.; Del City vs. Capitol Hill, 8 p.m.
East Boys
First-round games are Feb. 28; finals are Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
At Memorial: Pryor vs. Coweta, 6:30 p.m.; Memorial vs. Claremore, 8 p.m.
At Will Rogers: East Central vs. Glenpool, 6:30 p.m. Will Rogers vs. Durant, 8 p.m.
At Collinsville: Skiatook vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.; Collinsville vs. McAlester, 8 p.m.
At Edison: Guthrie vs. Bishop Kelley, 6:30 p.m.; Edison vs. Nathan Hale, 8 p.m.
West Boys
First-round games are Feb. 28; finals are Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
At Del City: Piedmont vs. Lawton Ike, 6:30 p.m.; Del City vs. Western Heights, 8 p.m.
At Lawton Mac: El Reno vs. Guymon, 6:30 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Lawton Mac, 8 p.m.
At Shawnee: Ardmore vs. Duncan, 6:30 p.m.; Altus vs. Shawnee, 8 p.m.
At Carl Albert: Noble vs. OKC Southeast, 6:30 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. Santa Fe South, 8 p.m.