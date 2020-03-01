Here are sites for the next stage of the 6A-5A postseason basketball playoffs, announced Sunday by the OSSAA.
Class 6A Girls Areas
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.
Norman vs. Sapulpa at Memorial
B.T. Washington vs. Union at Owasso
Edmond Deer Creek vs. Edmond North at Putnam City
Moore vs. Choctaw at Capitol Hill
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Broken Arrow vs. Mustang at Memorial
Bixby vs. Ponca City at Owasso
Westmoore vs. Midwest City at Putnam City
Putnam West vs. Norman North at Capitol Hill
Area finals Saturday at Owasso: Norman-Sapulpa loser vs. BA-Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.; BTW-Union loser vs. Bixby-Ponca City winner, 3 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Western Heights: Deer Creek-Edmond North loser vs. Westmoore-Midwest City winner, 1:30 p.m.; Moore-Choctaw loser vs. Putnam West-Norman North winner, 3 p.m.
Class 6A Boys Areas
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.
B.T. Washington vs. Sand Springs at Catoosa
Jenks vs. Union at Owasso
Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial at Yukon
Midwest City vs. Putnam West at Deer Creek
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Friday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Owasso vs. Putnam North at Catoosa
Broken Arrow vs. Yukon at Owasso
Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest at Yukon
Edmond North vs. Edmond Santa Fe at Deer Creek
Area finals Saturday at Catoosa: BTW-Sand Springs loser vs. Owasso-Putnam North winner, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks-Union loser vs. BA-Yukon winner, 8 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Yukon: Lawton-Ed. Memorial loser vs. Southmoore-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.; Midwest City-PC West loser vs. Santa Fe-North winner, 8 p.m.
Class 5A Girls Areas
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.
Will Rogers vs. Coweta at Catoosa
Tahlequah vs. Carl Albert at Jenks
Piedmont vs. Lawton Mac at Moore
Ardmore vs. Del City at Norman North
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Claremore vs. Edison at Catoosa
East Central vs. Bishop Kelley at Jenks
Altus vs. Lawton Ike at Moore
Guthrie vs. El Reno at Norman North
Area finals Saturday at Jenks: Rogers-Coweta loser vs. Claremore-Edison winner, 1:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Carl Albert loser vs. East Central-Kelley winner, 3 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Moore: Piedmont-Mac loser vs. Altus-Ike winner, 1:30 p.m.; Ardmore-Del City loser vs. Guthrie-El Reno winner, 3 p.m.
Class 5A Boys Areas
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.
Memorial vs. Glenpool at Claremore
Tahlequah vs. Edison at Sapulpa
Del City vs. Lawton Mac at Moore
Shawnee at Carl Albert at Norman North
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Friday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Collinsville vs. Bishop Kelley at Claremore
Coweta vs. Durant at Sapulpa
Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast at Moore
Piedmont vs. El Reno at Norman North
Area finals Saturday at Claremore: Memorial-Glenpool loser vs. Collinsville-Kelley winner, 6:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Edison loser vs. Coweta-Durant winner, 8 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Norman North: Del City-Mac loser vs. Southeast-Ardmore winner, 6:30 p.m.; Shawnee-Carl Albert loser vs. Piedmont-El Reno winner, 8 p.m.