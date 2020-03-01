Jenks vs. Booker T. Washington (copy)

Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson (right) drives against Jenks’ Anfernee Nelson in a 2020 regular-season basketball team. Both teams will be involved as the 6A-5A postseason moves to the area stage of competition this weekend. Girls' first-round games at Thursday and boys games are Friday. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World

Here are sites for the next stage of the 6A-5A postseason basketball playoffs, announced Sunday by the OSSAA.

Class 6A Girls Areas

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.

Norman vs. Sapulpa at Memorial

B.T. Washington vs. Union at Owasso

Edmond Deer Creek vs. Edmond North at Putnam City

Moore vs. Choctaw at Capitol Hill

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Broken Arrow vs. Mustang at Memorial

Bixby vs. Ponca City at Owasso

Westmoore vs. Midwest City at Putnam City

Putnam West vs. Norman North at Capitol Hill

Area finals Saturday at Owasso: Norman-Sapulpa loser vs. BA-Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.; BTW-Union loser vs. Bixby-Ponca City winner, 3 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Western Heights: Deer Creek-Edmond North loser vs. Westmoore-Midwest City winner, 1:30 p.m.; Moore-Choctaw loser vs. Putnam West-Norman North winner, 3 p.m.

Class 6A Boys Areas

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.

B.T. Washington vs. Sand Springs at Catoosa

Jenks vs. Union at Owasso

Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial at Yukon

Midwest City vs. Putnam West at Deer Creek

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Friday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Owasso vs. Putnam North at Catoosa

Broken Arrow vs. Yukon at Owasso

Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest at Yukon

Edmond North vs. Edmond Santa Fe at Deer Creek

Area finals Saturday at Catoosa: BTW-Sand Springs loser vs. Owasso-Putnam North winner, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks-Union loser vs. BA-Yukon winner, 8 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Yukon: Lawton-Ed. Memorial loser vs. Southmoore-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.; Midwest City-PC West loser vs. Santa Fe-North winner, 8 p.m.

Class 5A Girls Areas

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.

Will Rogers vs. Coweta at Catoosa

Tahlequah vs. Carl Albert at Jenks

Piedmont vs. Lawton Mac at Moore

Ardmore vs. Del City at Norman North

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Claremore vs. Edison at Catoosa

East Central vs. Bishop Kelley at Jenks

Altus vs. Lawton Ike at Moore

Guthrie vs. El Reno at Norman North

Area finals Saturday at Jenks: Rogers-Coweta loser vs. Claremore-Edison winner, 1:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Carl Albert loser vs. East Central-Kelley winner, 3 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Moore: Piedmont-Mac loser vs. Altus-Ike winner, 1:30 p.m.; Ardmore-Del City loser vs. Guthrie-El Reno winner, 3 p.m.

Class 5A Boys Areas

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.

Memorial vs. Glenpool at Claremore

Tahlequah vs. Edison at Sapulpa

Del City vs. Lawton Mac at Moore

Shawnee at Carl Albert at Norman North

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Friday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Collinsville vs. Bishop Kelley at Claremore

Coweta vs. Durant at Sapulpa

Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast at Moore

Piedmont vs. El Reno at Norman North

Area finals Saturday at Claremore: Memorial-Glenpool loser vs. Collinsville-Kelley winner, 6:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Edison loser vs. Coweta-Durant winner, 8 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Norman North: Del City-Mac loser vs. Southeast-Ardmore winner, 6:30 p.m.; Shawnee-Carl Albert loser vs. Piedmont-El Reno winner, 8 p.m.

