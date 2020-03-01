Here are pairings for the next stage of the 6A-5A basketball postseason.
Sites are expected to be announced Sunday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association:
Class 6A Girls Areas
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.
Norman vs. Sapulpa at TBD
Booker T. Washington vs. Union at TBD
Edmond Deer Creek vs. Edmond North at TBD
Moore vs. Choctaw at TBD
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Broken Arrow vs. Mustang at TBD
Bixby vs. Ponca City at TBD
Westmoore vs. Midwest City at TBD
Putnam West vs. Norman North at TBD
Area finals Saturday at TBD: Norman-Sapulpa loser vs. BA-Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.; BTW-Union loser vs. Bixby-Ponca City winner, 3 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at TBD: Deer Creek-Edmond North loser vs. Westmoore-Midwest City winner, 1:30 p.m.; Moore-Choctaw loser vs. Putnam West-Norman North winner, 3 p.m.
Class 6A Boys Areas
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.
Booker T. Washington vs. Sand Springs at TBD
Jenks vs. Union at TBD
Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial at TBD
Midwest City vs. Putnam West at TBD
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Friday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Owasso vs. Putnam North at TBD
Broken Arrow vs. Yukon at TBD
Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest at TBD
Edmond North vs. Edmond Santa Fe at TBD
Area finals Saturday at TBD: BTW-Sand Springs loser vs. Owasso-Putnam North winner, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks-Union loser vs. BA-Yukon winner, 8 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at TBD: Lawton-Ed. Memorial loser vs. Southmoore-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.; Midwest City-PC West loser vs. Santa Fe-North winner, 8 p.m.
Class 5A Girls Areas
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.
Will Rogers vs. Coweta at TBD
Tahlequah vs. Carl Albert at TBD
Piedmont vs. Lawton Mac at TBD
Ardmore vs. Del City at TBD
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Claremore vs. Edison at TBD
East Central vs. Bishop Kelley at TBD
Altus vs. Lawton Ike at TBD
Guthrie vs. El Reno at TBD
Area finals Saturday at TBD: Rogers-Coweta loser vs. Claremore-Edison winner, 1:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Carl Albert loser vs. East Central-Kelley winner, 3 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at TBD: Piedmont-Mac loser vs. Altus-Ike winner, 1:30 p.m.; Ardmore-Del City loser vs. Guthrie-El Reno winner, 3 p.m.
Class 5A Boys Areas
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.
Memorial vs. Glenpool at TBD
Tahlequah vs. Edison at TBD
Del City vs. Lawton Mac at TBD
Shawnee at Carl Albert at TBD
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Friday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Collinsville vs. Bishop Kelley at TBD
Coweta vs. Durant at TBD
Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast at TBD
Piedmont vs. El Reno at TBD
Area finals Saturday at TBD: Memorial-Glenpool loser vs. Collinsville-Kelley winner, 6:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Edison loser vs. Coweta-Durant winner, 8 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at TBD: Del City-Mac loser vs. Southeast-Ardmore winner, 6:30 p.m.; Shawnee-Carl Albert loser vs. Piedmont-El Reno winner, 8 p.m.