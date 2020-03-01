Jenks vs. Booker T. Washington (copy)

Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson (right) drives against Jenks’ Anfernee Nelson in a 2020 regular-season basketball team. Both teams will be involved as the 6A-5A postseason moves to the area stage of competition this weekend. Girls' first-round games at Thursday and boys games are Friday. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World

Here are pairings for the next stage of the 6A-5A basketball postseason.

Sites are expected to be announced Sunday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association:

Class 6A Girls Areas

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.

Norman vs. Sapulpa at TBD

Booker T. Washington vs. Union at TBD

Edmond Deer Creek vs. Edmond North at TBD

Moore vs. Choctaw at TBD

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Broken Arrow vs. Mustang at TBD

Bixby vs. Ponca City at TBD

Westmoore vs. Midwest City at TBD

Putnam West vs. Norman North at TBD

Area finals Saturday at TBD: Norman-Sapulpa loser vs. BA-Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.; BTW-Union loser vs. Bixby-Ponca City winner, 3 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at TBD: Deer Creek-Edmond North loser vs. Westmoore-Midwest City winner, 1:30 p.m.; Moore-Choctaw loser vs. Putnam West-Norman North winner, 3 p.m.

Class 6A Boys Areas

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.

Booker T. Washington vs. Sand Springs at TBD

Jenks vs. Union at TBD

Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial at TBD

Midwest City vs. Putnam West at TBD

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Friday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Owasso vs. Putnam North at TBD

Broken Arrow vs. Yukon at TBD

Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest at TBD

Edmond North vs. Edmond Santa Fe at TBD

Area finals Saturday at TBD: BTW-Sand Springs loser vs. Owasso-Putnam North winner, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks-Union loser vs. BA-Yukon winner, 8 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at TBD: Lawton-Ed. Memorial loser vs. Southmoore-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.; Midwest City-PC West loser vs. Santa Fe-North winner, 8 p.m.

Class 5A Girls Areas

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.

Will Rogers vs. Coweta at TBD

Tahlequah vs. Carl Albert at TBD

Piedmont vs. Lawton Mac at TBD

Ardmore vs. Del City at TBD

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Claremore vs. Edison at TBD

East Central vs. Bishop Kelley at TBD

Altus vs. Lawton Ike at TBD

Guthrie vs. El Reno at TBD

Area finals Saturday at TBD: Rogers-Coweta loser vs. Claremore-Edison winner, 1:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Carl Albert loser vs. East Central-Kelley winner, 3 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at TBD: Piedmont-Mac loser vs. Altus-Ike winner, 1:30 p.m.; Ardmore-Del City loser vs. Guthrie-El Reno winner, 3 p.m.

Class 5A Boys Areas

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, 6:30 p.m. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for berth for a berth at state.

Memorial vs. Glenpool at TBD

Tahlequah vs. Edison at TBD

Del City vs. Lawton Mac at TBD

Shawnee at Carl Albert at TBD

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Friday, 8 p.m. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Collinsville vs. Bishop Kelley at TBD

Coweta vs. Durant at TBD

Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast at TBD

Piedmont vs. El Reno at TBD

Area finals Saturday at TBD: Memorial-Glenpool loser vs. Collinsville-Kelley winner, 6:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Edison loser vs. Coweta-Durant winner, 8 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at TBD: Del City-Mac loser vs. Southeast-Ardmore winner, 6:30 p.m.; Shawnee-Carl Albert loser vs. Piedmont-El Reno winner, 8 p.m.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Tags