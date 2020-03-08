First-round times in the 6A-5A basketball state tournaments were announced Sunday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association:
Class 6A Girls
All games at the ORU Mabee Center.
THURSDAY
Union (21-5) vs. Choctaw (24-2), 2 p.m.; Moore (21-5) vs. Sapulpa (23-4), 3:30 p.m.; Edmond Deer Creek (22-4) vs. Ponca City (21-6), 7 p.m.; Norman (24-1) vs. Edmond North (19-8), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Union/Choctaw winner vs. Deer Creek/Ponca winner, noon; Sapulpa/Moore winner vs. Norman/Edmond North winner, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, noon
Class 6A Boys
First-round games at Memorial High School, semifinals and final at the ORU Mabee Center.
THURSDAY
Edmond Memorial vs. Jenks (21-5), 2 p.m.; B.T. Washington (20-5) vs. Putnam West (15-11), 3:30 p.m.; Union (21-5) vs. Southmoore (22-4), 7 p.m.; Midwest City (22-3) vs. Sand Springs (18-7), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
B.T.Washington/PC West winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Jenks winner, 10:30 a.m.; Union/Southmoore winner vs. MWC/SS winner, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
Class 5A Girls
First-round games at Owasso High School, semifinals and final at the ORU Mabee Center.
THURSDAY
Tahlequah (19-7) vs. Lawton Ike (14-12), 2 p.m.; Ardmore (22-4) vs. Will Rogers (24-3), 3:30 p.m.; Piedmont (22-4) vs. East Central (17-7), 7 p.m.; Coweta (16-10) vs. Del City (16-10), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Tahlequah/Ike winner vs. Ardmore/Rogers winner, 9 a.m.; Coweta/Del City winner vs. Piedmont/East Central winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 5A Boys
First-round games at Skiatook High School, semifinals and final at the ORU Mabee Center.
THURSDAY
Del City (24-1) vs. Bishop Kelley (12-14), 2 p.m.; Memorial (22-4) vs. Lawton Mac (20-7), 3:30 p.m.; Edison (21-4) vs. Shawnee (21-6), 7 p.m.; Carl Albert (18-7) vs. Tahlequah (18-9), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Memorial/MacArthur winner vs. Carl Albert/Tahlequah winner, 6 p.m.; Edison/Shawnee winner vs. Del City/Kelley winner, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 1:45 p.m.