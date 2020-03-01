Rejoice basketball (copy)

Jaden Lietzke and his Rejoice Christian teammates will look for a Class 2A area tournament title Friday. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter

Class 4A

WINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Stillwater

GIRLS: Weatherford vs. Victory Christian

BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Bethany

At Midwest City

GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Anadarko

BOYS: OKC Heritage Hall vs. Ada

At Washington, Okla.

GIRLS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle

BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Grove

BOYS: Fort Gibson vs. Holland Hall

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Stillwater

GIRLS: Elk City vs. Bethany, 1:30 p.m.; Kingfisher vs. Oologah, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Clinton vs. Victory Christian, 3 p.m.; OKC Mt. St. Mary vs. Metro Christian, 8 p.m.

At Midwest City

GIRLS: Verdigris vs. Sulphur, 1:30 p.m.; Harding Charter vs. Ada, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Tuttle vs. Elgin, 3 p.m.; OKC Douglass vs. Cache, 8 p.m.

At Washington, Okla.

GIRLS: OKC McGuinness vs. Tecumseh, 1:30 p.m.; Plainview vs. Muldrow, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Broken Bow vs. Idabel, 3 p.m.; Plainview vs. Central, 8 p.m.

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Locust Grove vs. Holland Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Sallisaw vs. Vinita, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Webster vs. Mannford, 3 p.m.; Stilwell vs. Hilldale, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

WINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At OKC Western Heights

GIRLS: Alva vs. OKC Millwood

BOYS: Perry vs. OKC Millwood

At Stroud

GIRLS: Kellyville vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah

BOYS: Okla. Christian School vs. Beggs

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Jones vs. Kingston

BOYS: OKC Star Spencer vs. Hugo

At Checotah

GIRLS: Adair vs. Roland

BOYS: Adair vs. Roland

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At OKC Western Heights

GIRLS: Prague vs. Crooked Oak, 1:30 p.m.; Chandler vs. Chisholm, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Community Christian vs. Hennessey, 3 p.m.; Prague vs. Riverside, 8 p.m.

At Stroud

GIRLS: Christian Heritage vs. Kansas, 1:30 p.m.; Cascia Hall vs. Keys, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Cascia Hall vs. Keys, 3 p.m.; Christian Heritage vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah, 8 p.m.

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Lexington vs. Hugo, 1:30 p.m.; Marlow vs. Comanche, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Purcell vs. Comanche, 3 p.m.; Jones vs. Crossings Christian, 8 p.m.

At Checotah

GIRLS: Eufaula vs. Valliant, 1:30 p.m.; Vian vs. Bethel, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Eufaula vs. Tishomingo, 3 p.m.; Vian vs. Bethel, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

WINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Okla. Union vs. Latta

BOYS: Hooker vs. Pawhuska

At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee

GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Howe

BOYS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah

At Ada

GIRLS: Vanoss vs. Dale

BOYS: Talihina vs. Dale

At SWOSU

GIRLS: Silo vs. Caddo

BOYS: Cashion vs. Minco

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset vs. Stroud, 1:30 p.m.; Sayre vs. Preston, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Okla. Union vs. Latta, 3 p.m.; Pioneer-PV vs. Pawnee, 8 p.m.

At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee

GIRLS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah, 1:30 p.m.; Fairland vs. Sallisaw Central, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Haskell vs. Wewoka, 3 p.m.; Liberty vs. Howe, 8 p.m.

At Ada

GIRLS: Oktaha vs. Allen, 1:30 p.m.; Wilburton vs. Luther, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Vanoss vs. Allen, 3 p.m.; Canadian vs. Luther, 8 p.m.

At SWOSU

GIRLS: Cashion vs. Okla. Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Merritt vs. Stratford, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Mangum vs. Snyder, 3 p.m.; Calera vs. Caddo, 8 p.m.

