Class 4A
WINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Stillwater
GIRLS: Weatherford vs. Victory Christian
BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Bethany
At Midwest City
GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Anadarko
BOYS: OKC Heritage Hall vs. Ada
At Washington, Okla.
GIRLS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle
BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Grove
BOYS: Fort Gibson vs. Holland Hall
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Stillwater
GIRLS: Elk City vs. Bethany, 1:30 p.m.; Kingfisher vs. Oologah, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Clinton vs. Victory Christian, 3 p.m.; OKC Mt. St. Mary vs. Metro Christian, 8 p.m.
At Midwest City
GIRLS: Verdigris vs. Sulphur, 1:30 p.m.; Harding Charter vs. Ada, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Tuttle vs. Elgin, 3 p.m.; OKC Douglass vs. Cache, 8 p.m.
At Washington, Okla.
GIRLS: OKC McGuinness vs. Tecumseh, 1:30 p.m.; Plainview vs. Muldrow, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Broken Bow vs. Idabel, 3 p.m.; Plainview vs. Central, 8 p.m.
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Locust Grove vs. Holland Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Sallisaw vs. Vinita, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Webster vs. Mannford, 3 p.m.; Stilwell vs. Hilldale, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
WINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At OKC Western Heights
GIRLS: Alva vs. OKC Millwood
BOYS: Perry vs. OKC Millwood
At Stroud
GIRLS: Kellyville vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah
BOYS: Okla. Christian School vs. Beggs
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Jones vs. Kingston
BOYS: OKC Star Spencer vs. Hugo
At Checotah
GIRLS: Adair vs. Roland
BOYS: Adair vs. Roland
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At OKC Western Heights
GIRLS: Prague vs. Crooked Oak, 1:30 p.m.; Chandler vs. Chisholm, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Community Christian vs. Hennessey, 3 p.m.; Prague vs. Riverside, 8 p.m.
At Stroud
GIRLS: Christian Heritage vs. Kansas, 1:30 p.m.; Cascia Hall vs. Keys, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Cascia Hall vs. Keys, 3 p.m.; Christian Heritage vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah, 8 p.m.
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Lexington vs. Hugo, 1:30 p.m.; Marlow vs. Comanche, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Purcell vs. Comanche, 3 p.m.; Jones vs. Crossings Christian, 8 p.m.
At Checotah
GIRLS: Eufaula vs. Valliant, 1:30 p.m.; Vian vs. Bethel, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Eufaula vs. Tishomingo, 3 p.m.; Vian vs. Bethel, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
WINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Okla. Union vs. Latta
BOYS: Hooker vs. Pawhuska
At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee
GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Howe
BOYS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah
At Ada
GIRLS: Vanoss vs. Dale
BOYS: Talihina vs. Dale
At SWOSU
GIRLS: Silo vs. Caddo
BOYS: Cashion vs. Minco
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset vs. Stroud, 1:30 p.m.; Sayre vs. Preston, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Okla. Union vs. Latta, 3 p.m.; Pioneer-PV vs. Pawnee, 8 p.m.
At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee
GIRLS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah, 1:30 p.m.; Fairland vs. Sallisaw Central, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Haskell vs. Wewoka, 3 p.m.; Liberty vs. Howe, 8 p.m.
At Ada
GIRLS: Oktaha vs. Allen, 1:30 p.m.; Wilburton vs. Luther, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Vanoss vs. Allen, 3 p.m.; Canadian vs. Luther, 8 p.m.
At SWOSU
GIRLS: Cashion vs. Okla. Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Merritt vs. Stratford, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Mangum vs. Snyder, 3 p.m.; Calera vs. Caddo, 8 p.m.