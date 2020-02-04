It would have been understandable if Webster had suffered a letdown Tuesday night.
The Warriors were coming off a week with wins over tradition-rich programs Memorial, Central and Oklahoma City McGuinness — and the final rankings for playoff seedings had been determined.
But those rankings also fired up Webster because the fifth-ranked Warriors didn’t move up and were left behind No. 4 Central.
Webster looked like a team on a mission as Anthony Pritchard scored 22 points and Martwon Taylor added 17 in a 64-54 victory over visiting Central at Bill Allen Field House.
“The rankings made us come out harder,” Pritchard said. “Everybody don’t respect us. We came out with a chip on our shoulder and we want to show them why we should be ranked No. 2 (behind Kingfisher).”
Added Taylor, “The rankings made us play harder. Webster is known for not getting that much respect and that motivates us.”
Pritchard had 12 points in the first half to spark Webster to a 32-28 lead going into intermission.
Webster (17-4 overall, 8-1 Green Country Conference), which steadily pulled away in the second half, got a strong performance from Byron Cox, who had 10 rebounds.
“We talk a lot about the rankings, but we just go out and play the games,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “But rankings are big at this time of year. If the rankings didn’t mean anything we wouldn’t worry about it, but it determines who you play. We just want some respect.”
Trae Washington and Caylen Goff-Brown scored 22 each for Central (11-7, 6-4). Goff-Brown kept Central within striking distance with 14 points in the second quarter while standout BJ Jefferson was on the bench with three fouls.
Webster has a chance for its first Green Country Conference title. The Warriors can clinch with a win over Hale on Feb. 11 and an Edison loss.
“We’ve never won it, so it would be a big accomplishment,” Pritchard said.
The Warriors, who played without starter Isaiah Sanders (illness), have won seven in a row.
“We’re playing good, getting ready for the playoffs,” Bowman said. “We’re playing like we normally would at playoff time, but there are some things we can clean up and we’re pushing for excellence.”
Webster 64, Central 54
Central 10 18 14 12 — 54
Webster 14 18 17 15 — 64
Central (11-7): Caylen Goff-Brown 22, Trae Washington 22, BJ Jefferson 4, Myster Mays 4, KT Owens 2.
Webster (17-4): Anthony Pritchard 22, Martwon Taylor 17, Tojuan Pryor 12, Jeremiah Barnes 7, Byron Cox 6.