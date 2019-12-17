OWASSO — Sand Springs coach Eric Savage felt his team’s offensive execution left room for improvementm but the Sandites’ defense that stole the show Tuesday.
The Class 6A No. 7-ranked Sandites held Owasso to just 13 points for much of the second half and went on to a 59-46 win in the Rams’ home openerat Owasso Gymnasium.
“I thought our defense in the second half was a lot better,” Savage said. “Our offense wasn’t fluid, but it’s early in the season.”
Sand Springs improved to 6-0 and 2-0 in Frontier Valley Conference play in its fifth game in eight days.
The Sandites swept both games as the girls defeated Owasso, 62-45.
Davon Richardson paced the Sandites with 22 points, including 6-of-6 at the free throw line, and grabbed seven rebounds. Marlo Fox added 18 points while Josh Minney and Daren Hawkins combined for 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Trenton Ellison scored 13 points, including a 3-pointer at the end of the second quarter that pulled Owasso to within 30-24 at halftime. The Rams clawed to within 43-35 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter when EJ Lewis’ steal led to a dunk by Caden Fry. But Richardson and Fox responded with baskets as the Sandites rattled off a 14-2 run and were never threatened the rest of the way.
Fry finished with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds for Owasso. Kyler Mann added 12 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter for the Rams, who fell to 0-2 on the season.
Sand Springs 62, Owasso 45 (girls)
Following three wins over the weekend in the Bishop Kelley Tournament, the Sandites had enough left in the tank to grind down the Rams in their home opener.
Journey Armstead led the way with a game-high 14 points and eight rebounds and Madison Burris added 13 points as Sand Springs (5-1, 2-0) won its fourth game in a row.
Hailey Jackson grabbed seven rebounds and Darrian Jordan and Sophia Regalado collected five boards apiece as the Sandites held a 39-28 edge on the glass and held Owasso to 37 percent shooting from the field (16-of-43).
“We were rebounding and spreading the ball around,” Armstead said. “When we play away from home, we have to come out and play hard.”
Owasso scored the first seven points of the game before Sand Springs closed the period on a 12-4 run and a led 12-11 after the first eight minutes. The Sandites finished the first half on a 13-4 run and grabbed a 33-22 lead at intermission. The Rams never got closer than 10 in the second half.
Karson Zumwalt led Owasso with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Ellie Morrill and Kelsey Korb had nine points each for the Rams, who fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the league.