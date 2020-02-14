JENKS — Davon Richardson and his Sand Springs teammates sent a message Friday that the Sandites shouldn’t be overlooked in the Class 6A playoffs despite recently losing two of their top six players to season-ending knee injuries.
Richardson scored 13 points and Josh Minney added 12 to lead the ninth-ranked Sandites past No. 3 Jenks 45-36 at Frank Herald Fieldhouse.
“It’s a big win for us,” Richardson said. “It feels really good, an exciting feeling.”
Sand Springs (16-4, 8-4 Frontier Valley), which avenged a 57-53 loss to Jenks on Jan. 7, has wins over the East’s top two seeds — Booker T. Washington and Jenks.
“This helps a lot, we know we can compete with anybody at the top of the state,” said Richardson, a Central Oklahoma signee who was greeted after the game by his college coach Bob Hoffman.
The Sandites jumped to an 8-3 lead against a Jenks lineup that included three seniors who usually don’t start, but did due to it being Senior Night. Marlo Fox had eight points in the first quarter as the lead grew to 16-7 and the Sandites never were caught as they controlled the pace the rest of the game.
“It was a grind-it-out, playoff-style game,” Sandites coach Eric Savage said. “This is the way we’ve been playing, we’ve had to change our style a little bit and probably play a little more conservative at times. We need to rely on timely shooting and good defense. I thought our defense was really good and we made plays when we had to.
”It was the tale of two games. When Jenks beat us at our place we didn’t shoot well and they had kind of a rough time shooting from the perimeter tonight, and we were able to rebound well.”
Jenks was held to nine points in the middle two quarters. Sand Springs took a 31-21 lead into the fourth and Minney scored seven during the final period. Chase Martin led Jenks (17-3, 9-3) with 11 points.
Sand Springs, which will host a regional as the East’s No 4 seed, has won four of its past five after going through a 2-3 stretch.
“We’ve had to battle through some adjustments with the lineup, but this team has been confident the whole year,” Savage said. “They still believe in themselves and believe they can make a run in the playoffs.”
Sand Springs 62, Jenks 51 (girls)
Raegan Padilla scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half to help the 11th-ranked Sandites (14-6, 7-5) win their third in a row over the No. 19 Trojans (10-10, 5-7) this season. Journey Armstead scored 12 of her team-high 18 points after intermission for Sand Springs.
Padilla’s 3 at the end of the third quarter gave the Sandites a 43-40 advantage. Jenks tied the game twice in the fourth quarter, but could never regain the lead. Madison Burris’ basket snapped a 45-45 tie.
“We had a strong finish,” Sandites coach Josh Berry said. “Padilla stepped up big time with some shots and clutch plays. Hailey Jackson (10 points) had some good post moves.
“Jenks is big and rebounded well. We did a good job of just being scrappy and just trying to fight. We played hard in the first half, but I told them at halftime that we had to play harder. It was a good team effort.”
Haley Meely paced Jenks with 20 points, including four 3s. Jenks had five treys in the first quarter en route to a 28-25 halftime lead.
Sand Springs 45, Jenks 36 (boys)
Sand Springs 16 8 7 14 — 45
Jenks 12 6 3 15 — 36
Sand Springs (16-4): Davon Richardson 13, Josh Minney 12, Marlo Fox 10, Ethan Oakley 6, Cason Savage 4.
Jenks (17-3): Chase Martin 11, Anfernee Nelson 9, Ben Averitt 7, Ike Houston 6, Trendon Tisdale 3.
Sand Springs 62, Jenks 51 (girls)
Sand Springs 15 10 18 19 — 62
Jenks 17 11 12 11 — 51
Sand Springs (14-6): Journey Armstead 18, Raegan Padilla 16, Hailey Jackson 10, Madison Burris 6, Leyshia Morris 5, Bayleigh Cheney 4, Sophia Regalado 2, Jade Shrum 1.
Jenks (10-10): Haley Meely 20, Makenna Burch 10, Madison Luciano 5, Sydney Ellis 5, Trinity Jackson 4, Avery Franklin 3, Cassandra Bebee 2, Mackenzie Forgione 2.