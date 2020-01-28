Ty Frierson is on the way to joining a select group of players in tradition-rich Memorial’s basketball history.
Frierson scored 18 points Tuesday night to help the second-ranked Chargers defeat No. 8 East Central 64-48 in a Green Country Conference game at Memorial Veterans Arena that also could have been a Class 5A playoff preview.
“We’ve had very few sophomores average double figures (scoring) at Memorial,” Chargers coach Bobby Allison said. “Caleb Nero, Brandon Loyd, Collin Pitcock, Kelvin Sango and Jason Parker — the list is very short. And it’s real neat because Ty grew up on Memorial basketball. He’s always wanted to be a Charger, and with his talent and love for basketball it’s everything you want as a coach.”
Frierson, a 5-foot-10 guard, is scoring 11.7 points per game. He missed a game recently with a hip injury but is back at full speed.
“I’m good now,” said Frierson, who hit four 3s.
And so are the rest of his teammates, who have won six in a row. Kavon Key added 17 points with 4-of-6 shooting on 3s and Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch grabbed 11 rebounds for Memorial (16-3, 5-1), which has won the past three 5A state titles.
Those three plus Juwan Provitt and Will Hill started together for the first time this season and the result was a 16-0 run to open the game. Hill had all 11 of his points in the first half, including three 3s, as the Chargers took a 36-16 lead into intermission.
“That five gives us five guys who can pass, shoot and dribble,” Allison said. “That’s the most versatile lineup we’ve had since perhaps 2016 as far as interchangeable positions. Ever since then we’ve always had a true post, and Jaelen Tucker now is our only true post player. Will, Juwan and Ty are point guards. Jaelen was good off the bench again.”
Will McGuire paced the Cardinals (10-7, 4-3) with 18 points.
“It was a tough game,” East Central coach Nate West said.
It was the first time that West faced his alma mater, who he helped win six state titles as an assistant coach and player. He spent the past seven seasons on the Chargers staff.
“It felt weird — it didn’t feel right,” Frierson said about facing West.
Added Allison, “Having coach West come back, it just adds a layer to the game. I love him so much and I have so much respect for him, and he brought in a quality state tournament-level team that played three games last weekend and we didn’t. I think you could see that tonight in the first quarter.
“I have so much respect and love for him because we’ve been through so many great games together.”
East Central 55, Memorial 45 (girls)
TT Mitchell scored 29 points, with four 3s, to help the 5A No. 5 Cardinals (11-6, 5-2) snap a five-game losing streak. Chiovari Palmore paced the Chargers (4-11, 3-3) with 15 points.
After the game was tied at 26, the Cardinals opened the second half with a 16-6 run. Memorial cut its deficit to 42-38 before Mitchell scored nine in the fourth quarter to ensure the Cardinals’ win.
Memorial 64,
East Central 48 (boys)
East Central 5 11 13 19 — 48
Memorial 17 19 16 12 — 64
East Central (10-7): Will McGuire 18, Xavier Lucas 10, MyTwjuan Campbell 9, Markiel Brown 5, Deanthony Jefferson 3, Lerenzo Fagan 2, Markiese Brown 1.
Memorial (16-3): Ty Frierson 18, Kavon Key 17, Will Hill 11, Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch 7, Juwan Provitt 7, Jaelen Tucker 4.
East Central 55,
Memorial 45 (girls)
East Central 11 15 16 13 — 55
Memorial 8 18 10 9 — 45
East Central (11-6): TT Mitchell 29, Rashon Griffin 9, Tiffany Robinson 9, Shay Stone 4, Breonna Blakely 2, Ari Mack 2.
Memorial (4-11): Chiovari Palmore 15, Nakya Blakley 10, Tori Smith 10, Ma’Kayla Blakley 4, Miracle Lockhart 4, Paris Dean 2.