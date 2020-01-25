Union, with six titles, has dominated the boys bracket of the basketball tournament it has co-hosted with rival Jenks over the past decade.
But on Saturday night, it was Jenks’ turn to emerge as the champion for the first time.
The Class 6A No. 4 Trojans were in command all the way as tournament MVP Anfernee Nelson scored 22 points, Ike Houston added 17 and Chase Martin 15 in a 65-44 victory over the ninth-ranked Redskins in the Jenks/Union Invitational final at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
Jenks, sparked by Houston’s eight points, led 23-6 at the end of the first quarter and was never threatened during the rest of the game. Union (11-4) had an 8-0 run late in the second quarter, but Martin’s basket as time expired left Jenks up by 12 going into intermission, 31-19.
Martin opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Nelson followed with a layup that ignited a 9-2 run. Jenks built its lead to 51-28 late in the third quarter.
It was the first time for Jenks and Union to meet in the tournament final and only the second time that Jenks reached the title game. The Trojans won the Jenks Invitational in 2009 before the rivals teamed up to host a tournament the next year.
The Trojans (13-1), who extended their winning streak to 12, also defeated Union 64-60 on Jan. 17 at Jenks.
Besides Nelson, other all-tournament selections were Martin, Union’s Seth Chargois and Micah Lovett, Central’s BJ Jefferson, Putnam North’s Tobias Roland and Edmond Santa Fe’s Donovan Vickers.
Before the game, a moment of silence was observed in memory of Brian Elliott and Gary “Doc” Blevins. Elliott, former Union girls soccer coach, died Thursday. Blevins, who died Saturday, was Union’s longtime football radio sideline reporter, public-address announcer and Fellowship of Christian athletes leader.
Putnam North 45, Edmond Santa Fe 38
In the third-place game, freshman Jeremiah Johnson scored 14 points to lead the 6A No. 11 Panthers (11-5) past the 6A No. 17 Wolves (9-7). Roland and Josh Nwankwo combined to make 5-of-6 free throws in the last 43 seconds to seal the outcome.
Central 51, OKC Northwest 47After Northwest used a 14-2 run to forge ahead 43-42, Trae Washington sank two free throws with 2:37 left and added a basket 40 seconds later to give the 4A No. 3 Braves a lead they would not relinquish. It was 47-45 before Tyionn Cox’s dunk with 37 seconds remaining and Jefferson’s basket with nine seconds left clinched the consolation title for Central (10-4). Jefferson had a game-high 18 points.
East Central 54, Trinity Christian 53
Xavier Lucas’s layup, assisted by Will McGuire, with 6.4 seconds left and Lucas’ last-second defensive rebound completed the Cardinals’ comeback over the Tigers (5-14) from Texas in the seventh-place game. McGuire led the Cardinals (10-6), who trailed most of the game, with 20 points.
Jenks 65, Union 44
Jenks 23 8 20 14 — 65
Union 6 13 12 13 — 44
Jenks (13-1): Anfernee Nelson 22, Ike Houston 17, Chase Martin 15, Benjamin Averitt 8, Cain Smith 3.
Union (11-4): Seth Chargois 8, Micah Lovett 8, RJ Forney 8, Trent Pierce 6, Da’yan Aromaye 4, Derrick McDonald 3, Aaron Davie 3, Nehemiah Boykins 2, AJ Reed 2.
Central 51, OKC Northwest 47
Central 11 12 15 13 — 51
Northwest 6 12 9 20 — 47
Central (10-4): BJ Jefferson 18, Trae Washington 12, Caylen Goff-Brown 10, Tyionn Cox 9, Myster Mays 2.
OKC Northwest (11-7): Davion Warden 15, Marquez Cyrus 12, Keondrick Wilson 9, Dominic Cantley 5, Isaac Jones 2, Drexle Mewborn 2, Maven Moore 2.
East Central 54, Trinity Cedar Hill 53
Cedar Hill 15 12 11 15 — 53
East Central 12 8 13 21 — 54
Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (5-14): Christian Seals 15, Amiri Crowder 10, Isaiah Brass 9, Cam’ron Silmon 8, John Anderson 4, Sienion Dozier 4, Desmond Moultrie 2, Zadrian Chatman 1.
East Central (10-6): Will McGuire 20, Delarente McCowan 11, Xavier Lucas 8, MyTwjuan Campbell 7, Tre Peters 4, Lerenzo Fagan 2, Deanthony Jefferson 2.