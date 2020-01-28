Union girls basketball coach Joe Redmond said he wanted his best shooters on the floor and his daughter, Mae, was definitely one of those.
The senior guard went 4-for-5 from 3-point range and scored a team-high 14 points as her No. 6 Redskins upended No. 1 Booker T. Washington 70-53 in a key Frontier Conference game Tuesday at the UMAC.
Union led almost from start to finish and Redmond’s outside shooting helped the Redskins overcome the Hornets’ strategy of clogging the middle and trying to take away Union’s powerful inside game.
She made her first two 3-pointers in the first quarter and two more in the third after the Hornets had whittled Union’s 34-24 halftime lead down to a one-point deficit.
“When the first shot went in, I felt like that just set the tone and when the second went in, I was like, ‘OK, I’m just gonna keep going and going,’” she said.
In the fourth quarter, she drove inside to score on an 8-footer from the lane.
“I kind of surprised myself on that one,” she said.
Jayla Burgess added 13 points and five blocked shots, and Kaylen Nelson and Takyla Pitts scored 12 each as the Redskins improved to 12-3 overall, 6-1 in Frontier Conference play and gave the Hornets (14-2) their first league loss.
Union, Washington and Sapulpa are tied for first with 6-1 league records.
The teams are also jockeying to host a regional tournament and Redmond said Tuesday’s win “was important for helping us secure that goal.”
Just 11 days remain for counting wins and losses toward postseason seeding.
Union didn’t start breaking away until Mae Redmond’s 3-pointers gave the Redskins a 50-42 lead. The Hornets were still within five points after Natalya Jones’ basket with four minutes left, but Burgess and Pitts scored four points each in a 12-2 run that put the game out of reach.
Wyvette Mayberry scored 18 points and Aunisty Smith had nine points, five rebounds and three steals to pace the Hornets, who won their first 14 games before losing for the first time Saturday to Classen SAS in the final of the Jenks/Union Invitational, also at the UMAC.
B.T. Washington 82, Union 62 (boys)
Union trailed by only 36-34 at halftime, but the No. 3 Hornets lowered the boom with 31 third-quarter points.
Bryce Thompson scored 28 points, Trey Phipps added 26 and 6-foot-8 Jalen Breath scored 10 of his 14 in the third quarter as the Hornets improved to 10-5 overall and 6-1 in Frontier Conference play, tied with Jenks for first place.
Nehemiah Boykins and Seth Chargois scored 15 each to pace the Redskins, who fell to 11-5, 4-3.
B.T. Washington started the third quarter on a 17-3 surge and led 53-37 on Kameron Parker’s layup.
UNION 70, B.T. WASHINGTON 53 (GIRLS)
B.T. Washington 13 9 18 11 — 53
Union 20 14 16 20 — 70
B.T. Washington (14-2, 6-1): Wyvette Mayberry 18, Aunisty Smith 9, Victoria Nuñez 8, Sai Johnson 5, Armani Reed 5, Carrigan Hill 4, Natalya Jones 4.
Union (14-3, 6-1): Mae Redmond 14, Jayla Burgess 13, Kaylen Nelson 12, Takyla Pitts 12, Makenzie Malham 7, Sydni Smith 7, Carr 5.
B.T. WASHINGTON 82, UNION 62 (BOYS)
B.T. Washington 22 14 31 15 — 82
Union 16 18 12 16 — 62
B.T. Washington (10-5, 6-1): Bryce Thompson 28, Trey Phipps 26, Jalen Breath 14, Kameron Parker 8, IJai Johnson 6.
Union (11-5, 4-3): Nehemiah Boykins 15, Seth Chargois 15, AJ Reed 8, Da’yan Aromaye 7, RJ Forney 6, Trent Pierce 5, Micah Lovett 4, Derrick McDonald 2.