VERDIGRIS — It’s often the Borgstadt sisters who carry the Verdigris girls basketball team, but coach Mike Buntin said the Cardinals are at their best when everybody comes to play.
The Class 4A No. 9 Cardinals received contributions from almost the entire cast Friday and outlasted No. 12 Oologah 53-43 in a battle of Rogers County and Verdigris Valley Conference rivals.
Megan Turner came off the bench with 13 points as the Cards won their sixth straight game, improved to 13-3 overall and stayed unbeaten in conference play.
Lexy Borgstadt added 12 points and seven rebounds, despite missing most of the first half after picking up her second foul, and Kayla Darden had eight points and seven rebounds.
“Every night, it seems like a new person steps up and helps us in different ways,” said Borgstadt, a sophomore forward who starred with freshman sister Morgan Borgstadt in leading the Cards to wins over Vinita and Locust Grove earlier this week.
Buntin said Turner showed flu-like symptoms earlier Friday, but she went 4-for-5 from the field with two 3-pointers and made key free throws down the stretch in one of her best offensive performances of the year.
“That’s why we’re so much better this year, because we have so many different people who can step up and score,” Buntin said.
Along with her points and rebounds, Darden did a good job of staying between Oologah point guard Kiah Purdunn and the basket.
“A lot of what (Oologah does) is based on (Purdunn) initiating by attacking and getting downhill, and Kayla did a great job on her,” Buntin said.
Baylie DeSpain scored 14, Purdunn added 12 and Karly Wadsworth had nine for the Mustangs (9-4, 2-2).
The Borgstadt sisters combined for just 14 points, but the Cards also received seven points from Kylee McGuire, six from Makenzie Blackwell and five from Jordan Chancellor.
Lexy Borgstadt powered inside for the first two baskets of the game, and the Cards didn’t slow down when she left the game with her second foul, less than three minutes in.
They pushed to a 14-7 lead at halftime and still led at halftime, 16-13. DeSpain’s 3-pointer tied the game at 16 to start the second half, but McGuire’s 3-pointer and six points by Darden were part of an 18-3 run that put the Cards back in control.
“I’m proud that we were able to hold our own when (Borgstadt) was on the bench,” Darden said.
Verdigris 70, Oologah 61 (boys)
Jaren Keith scored 18 points and Ethan Bell and Trent Haddock had 16 each as the Cards (9-4, 4-0) took sole possession of first place in the Verdigris Valley North Division.
Konnor Davis had 17 and Cody Elrod scored 13 to pace the Mustangs (8-5, 3-1).
VERDIGRIS 53, OOLOGAH 43 (girls)
Oologah 5 8 10 20 — 43
Verdigris 10 6 22 15 — 53
Oologah (9-4, 2-2): Baylie DeSpain 14, Kiah Purdunn 12, Karly Wadsworth 9, Alexis Martin 4, Lilly Ruark 3, Kyah Dixon 1.
Verdigris (13-3, 4-0): Megan Turner 13, Lexy Borgstatdt 12, Kayla Darden 8, Kylee McGuire 7, Makenzie Blackwell 6, Jordan Chancellor 5, Morgan Borgstadt 2.
VERDIGRIS 70, OOLOGAH 61 (boys)
Oologah 13 17 13 18 — 61
Verdigris 10 18 23 19 — 70
Oologah (8-5, 3-1): Konnor Davis 17, Cody Elrod 13, Josh Garrison 8, Matt Garrison 7, Cameron Doyle 5, Chase Gibson 4, Isaiah Ryan 4, Jack Barron 3.
Verdigris (9-4, 4-0): Jaren Keith 18, Ethan Bell 16, Trent Haddock 16, Tyler Haddock 10, Brant Hager 5, Caden Parnell 3, Aaron Buntin 2.