OWASSO — A blazing start and clutch play down the stretch were enough for Victory Christian to snap a three-game losing streak Thursday with a Pinnacle Conference road win.
Dre Rodriguez paced the Conquerors with 15 points and Joshua Udoumoh added 13 as Victory defeated Class 2A No. 2 Rejoice Christian 49-42 at Rejoice Gymnasium.
Victory got off to a fast start as it knocked down six 3-pointers in the first quarter and got out to a 20-11 lead.
Rodriguez had two from behind the arc as the Conquerors finished with nine 3-pointers.
“We just got good looks and made them,” Rodriguez said.
The Conquerors pushed that advantage to 28-17 by halftime and led by as many as 14 (39-25) after Udomumoh hit a 3 that beat the third-quarter buzzer and another in the opening moments of the fourth.
Rejoice (6-5), which lost its fifth in a row, made things interesting with a 14-3 run that closed the gap to 42-39 after a Jaden Lietzke free throw with 2:37 remaining.
But Rodriguez followed with a free throw and a three-point play as Victory (4-7) went on a 7-0 run to put the game away.
“We knew it was going tough out here,” Rodriguez said. “We were trying to stop (Lietzke). He was a handful.”
Lietzke finished with a game-high 18 points and 18 rebounds for the defending state champions. Riley Walker added 13 points for the Eagles, who connected on just two 3-pointers and finished the game 8-of-19 from the free-throw line.
“We knew we had to cover up their shooters,” Victory coach Ryan Wakley said. “But when you have a hoss like Lietzke, you try to do your best.”
Victory Christian 45, Rejoice Christian 25 (girls)
Ruthie Udoumoh scored a game-high 17 points and Bella Wakley added 13 as the 4A No. 6 Conquerors rode a strong defensive performance to a convincing road victory.
The Conquerors’ vaunted defense shut out Rejoice in the second quarter and gave up just five total field goals through the first three quarters. Victory (8-3) also dominated on the glass, which it turned into second-chance points on numerous occasions.
“We like being aggressive and putting (defensive) pressure on teams,” Udoumoh said about her Conquerors, who led by as many as 30 going into the fourth quarter. “We like to get them panicked.”
Maddie Curtis scored seven points to lead Rejoice. Reserve Avery Tucker added six for the Eagles (5-6), who took their third straight defeat.
Victory Christian 49, Rejoice Christian 42
Victory Chr.;20;8;8;14;--;49
Rejoice Chr.;11;6;8;17;--;42
Victory Christian (4-7): Dre Rodriguez 15, Joshua Udoumoh 13, Dwayne Grundy 9, Trajan Turk 5, Gabriel Calhoon 5, Luke Patton 2.
Rejoice Christian (6-5): Jaden Lietzke 18, Riley Walker 13, Gage Barham 7, Chance Wilson 2, Jayden McDonald 2.
Victory Chr.;16;10;17;2;--;45
Rejoice Chr.;9;0;4;12;--;25
Victory Christian (8-3): Ruthie Udoumoh 17, Bella Wakley 13, Gilyard 8, R. Carlis 3, Hutchins 2, J.Wakley 2.
Rejoice Christian (5-6): Maddie Curtis 7, Avery Tucker 6, Lexi Henson 5, Tara Shaw 4, Chloe Ball 3.