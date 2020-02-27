Ryan Wakley has coached Victory Christian to 10 state boys basketball tournament appearances since 2006.
For Victory to qualify this season, it will be on a path that Wakley has never taken there.
After losing its playoff opener last weekend, Victory needs to post six consecutive victories to make it to state. Wakley has led Victory to state twice by winning five in a row through the losers’ bracket, but never six.
Victory took its first step ahead in the Class 4A losers bracket Thursday with a 64-50 victory over visiting Cleveland. Dre Rodriguez led Victory (9-15) with 19 points.
Rodriguez and the Conquerors believe they have the potential to complete the long journey to state.
“We’ve got to play the full game, beginning to the end,” Rodriguez said. “We know we can compete with any team.”
Victory has shown that with victories over 5A No. 17 Bishop Kelley, 4A No. 11 Metro Christian and 2A No. 5 Rejoice Christian.
“We’ve played with a lot of really good teams,” Wakley said. “We’ve just had little lulls when we’ve hurt ourselves. We’re still trying to figure out how to put a complete game together. We just need to keep our heads up and keep working.”
Thursday’s game included a couple of lulls for Victory, which jumped to leads of 17-8 and 32-21. Cleveland (8-16) scored the first eight points of the second half (five by Jake Hiatt) to forge a 32-32 tie, but Victory answered with a 13-2 run to regain control.
“We turned the gas up,” said Rodriguez, who had five points in that run.
Joshua Udoumoh, the team’s season scoring leader who was held to one point through three quarters, scored 13 with three 3-pointers in the fourth. The Conquerors needed just over three minutes to open the quarter with a clinching 16-4 run that made it 62-41.
”He’s got that ability,” Wakley said. “He’s a very good young player and just going to continue to get better. He’s a gym rat. He loves being in the gym and just loves to play and get better. I’m excited for the future with him but we’re not ready to move on (to next season) yet.”
Another sophomore, Rodriguez, gave the Conquerors a strong start with 11 points in the first half, including three treys.
”He came out on fire,” Wakley said. “The biggest thing I really love about him and what he’s really worked hard at is his defense. We know he’s a great offensive player but we want him to focus on that defense. He’s getting better week in and week out.”
The Conquerors advance to meet Thursday’s Oologah/Metro Christian loser at 3 p.m. Friday at Perkins-Tryon.
“We’ve got to take it one day at a time and come out with our minds focused,” Rodriguez said. “We’re absolutely not ready for the season to end.”
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 64, CLEVELAND 50
Cleveland;14;10;13;13;--;50
Victory Chr.;17;15;13;19;--;64
Cleveland (8-16): Shain Hamilton 12, Kyler Kauk 12, Jake Hiatt 10, Carter Harlan 9, Christian Buerker 6, Justin Keeler 1.
Victory Christian (9-15): Dre Rodriguez 19, Joshua Udoumoh 14, Jake Patton 13, Gabriel Calhoon 9, Dwayne Grundy 4, Jude Malhi 3, Trajan Turk 2.