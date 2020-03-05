SKIATOOK — Webster guard Anthony Pritchard is feeling much better after Thursday’s 55-47 victory over Mannford in a Class 4A Area elimination game.
And it’s not only because Pritchard scored 22 points to help the fifth-ranked Warriors (21-5) bounce back after a loss in the regional final last Saturday at Fort Gibson.
Pritchard and some of his teammates didn’t practice much this week due to illness.
However, Pritchard said he was feeling good Thursday and he looked it, as he also had seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one incredible dunk that came at a pivotal moment.
Webster’s lead was 43-38 midway through the fourth quarter when the 6-foot-1 Pritchard reached high above the basket for a one-handed dunk off an alley-oop pass from Tojuan Pryor.
“I never practice that,” Pritchard said. “I just told Ta-Ta to throw the ball up and he saw me.”
Pritchard’s layup, assisted by Martwon Taylor, and a three-point play with 1:11 left made it 50-41 as Webster finally sealed a victory that early in the game appeared would come much easier.
Taylor had 10 of Webster’s first 12 points as the Warriors jumping out to a 16-2 lead at Brooks Walton Activity Center.
But Mannford answered with an 8-0 run and cut its deficit to 21-20 going into halftime.
“We just came out with fire,” Pritchard said. “We let up a little bit and that’s how they cut the lead down. We can’t do that.”
Mannford (19-9) never led, but Tyler Day’s 3-pointer tied the game at 33 going into the fourth quarter. Day scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the third.
Pritchard, however, opened the fourth with a three-point play, assisted by Taylor, who then added a layup that made it 38-33 and the Pirates never got closer than four points the rest of the game.
Taylor had 20 points and Pryor contributed nine rebounds.
“We started the way we wanted to start, but give Mannford a lot of credit,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “It would have been easy for them to fold. They were probably better prepared than we were. After the first three minutes they outplayed us. We’ve just got to get better. Our shooting is off a little bit, hopefully it will click at the right time.”
The Warriors advance to meet Thursday night’s Hilldale-Stilwell winner at 3 p.m. Friday.
Locust Grove 70, Holland Hall 42 (girls)
Harley Culie scored all of her team-high 12 points in the second half to help the 17th-ranked Pirates (20-7) pull away after leading 27-21 at intermission.
Ava Greer (19-7) paced No. 16 Holland Hall with 12 points.
Locust Grove advances to meet Thursday night’s Sallisaw-Vinita winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
WEBSTER 55, MANNFORD 47 (boys)
Mannford 6 14 13 14 — 47
Webster 16 5 12 22 — 55
Mannford (19-9): Tyler Day 14, Connor Hewitt 12, JD Whitt 10, Troy Garner 8, Aiden Jones 3.
Webster (21-5): Anthony Pritchard 22, Martwon Taylor 20, Isaiah Sanders 5, Tojuan Pryor 4, Jeremiah Barnes 4.
LOCUST GROVE 70, HOLLAND HALL 42 (girls)
Holland Hall 11 10 10 11 — 42
Locust Grove 12 15 24 19 — 70
Holland Hall (19-7): Ava Greer 12, Tyia Treleaven 9, Johnna Orange 7, Elise Hill 6, Carrington Jones-Jackson 5, Joci Lake 3.
Locust Grove (20-7): Harley Culie 12, Kaitlynn Spradlin 9, Makenna Wilson 8, Landry Sweeney 7, Kamryn Binam 6, Madi Smith 6, Peytin Gilman 6, Hailey Grass 6, Adrianne Fine 4, Madison Hunt 4, Erin Bond 2.