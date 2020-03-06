SKIATOOK -- After Thursday's win, Webster coach Scott Bowman was still looking for his team's shooting to "click at the right time" after struggling at times during the playoffs.
Bowman saw what he was hoping for Friday afternoon as the fifth-ranked Warriors rolled to a 79-47 win over unranked Stilwell in a Class 4A area tournament elimination game at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.
"We played well, we knew we could do that, we just hadn't done it for two or three games -- we're over that," Bowman said. "We came out and did what we had to do. if we do four more (games) like that, we'll be all right."
The Warriors (22-5), with four more wins would capture their first state title since 1966. For now, the advance to meet the loser of Friday night's Holland Hall-Fort Gibson game at 8 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
"We'll just take it one at a time," Bowman said.
Anthony Pritchard led Webster with 28 points, including 13 in the third quarter as the Warriors stretched a 30-18 halftime lead to 51-32. That came after Webster scored the last six points of the first half. Martwon Taylor scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half. Isaiah Sanders also scored 15 for Webster.
Bowman, after seeing Stilwell rally from a 16-point deficit to beat Hilldale on Thursday, stressed to his team the importance of not letting up during the second half.
"They responded," Bowman said. "We had a lot of guys step up."
Jorge Bautista paced Stilwell (17-11) with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
WEBSTER 79, STILWELL 47
Stilwell 10 8 14 15 — 47
Webster 16 14 27 22 — 79
Stilwell (17-11): Jorge Bautista 24, Kyler Fourkiller 5, Codey Petree 5, Kobe Pritchett 4, Cole Kimble 3, Caleb Brower 2, Cayden Lee 2, Gavin Pritchett 2.
Webster (22-5): Anthony Pritchard 28, Martwon Taylor 15, Isaiah Sanders 15, Tojuan Pryor 8, Jeremiah Barnes 5, Alex Richardson 5, Tray Davis 3.