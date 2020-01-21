Will Rogers’ girls waited until the third quarter Tuesday night to spring the trap. Then, the Class 5A No. 2 Ropers took over the game.
With long-armed Nakia Cullom and Devin Wright at the head of a suffocating 2-2-1 zone press, the Ropers unraveled No. 5 East Central and rolled to an impressive 66-40 win on the Cardinals’ floor to stay unbeaten in Green Country Conference basketball play.
“Cullom and Wright are so long and they make it hard for teams to throw over them, and we’ve got three guards behind them that are really quick,” Rogers coach Carlin Askism said.
Cullom had 18 points and eight rebounds and Wright had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals as the Ropers won their fourth straight, improving to 10-2 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the conference.
East Central, led by TT Mitchell’s 10 points, fell to 10-3, 4-2 with their second straight league loss.
Trailing 25-21 at halftime and by seven points early in the third quarter, the Ropers started forcing turnovers and scoring quickly and easily in transition. They ran off 19 straight points and finished the quarter outscoring the Cards 27-5.
“I think we played a lot better in the second half than we did in the first half,” said the speedy, 5-foot-10 Wright, who was fifth in the 400 meters at the 5A state track meet last May. “I think we made a pretty good comeback tonight.”
Quinnae Love scored 12 of her 13 points in the second half and Torie Graham scored all eight of her points in the third quarter, hitting two 3-pointers.
“Their press is pretty hard to beat,” East Central coach Gary Pitts said. “You have to move the ball to beat it and I think we did a little too much dribbling tonight. You saw what they can do when they get rolling. I think they might be the team to beat (for the 5A state title).”
East Central 63, Will Rogers 59 (boys)
Trailing by 11 in the third quarter, the Cards rallied to tie at 45 on a pair of foul shots by Delarente McCowan with 6:39 remaining and went ahead to stay on McCowan’s steal and layup with 1:30 left.
Next, Xavier Lucas made it a five-point game, 59-54, with a three-point play with 1:04 left. East Central’s Mikel Prince hit a 3-pointer and it was 59-57, but Markeise Brown scored on a drive in heavy traffic with 35 seconds left and it was 61-57.
Marquel Sutton’s basket cut the margin to two with 4.5 seconds left, but Lucas hit a pair of clinching foul shots.
Tre Peters had 20 points and Lucas finished with 15 to pace the Cards (9-4, 4-2).
Marcal Johnson scored 18 to pace the Ropers (8-5, 1-5).
WILL ROGERS 66,
EAST CENTRAL 40 (GIRLS)
Will Rogers 11 10 27 18 — 66
East Central 10 15 5 10 — 40
Rogers (10-2, 6-0): Nakia Cullom 18, Devin Wright 16, Quinnae Love 13, Torie Graham 8, Raegan McQuarters 5, Erin Cremin Love 3, Jordan Payne 3.
East Central (10-2, 4-2): TT Mitchell 10, Ariaonna Mack 7, Shay Stone 6, Breonna Blakely 5, Rashon Griffin 4, Tiffany Robinson 4, Jurnee Elliott 2, Naevah Smith 2.
EAST CENTRAL 63,
WILL ROGERS 59 (BOYS)
Will Rogers 17 18 8 16 — 59
East Central 6 21 14 22 — 63
Rogers (8-5, 1-5): Marcal Johnson 18, Marquel Sutton 12, Mikel Prince 10, Miquan Prince 9, Devonta Pruitt 5, Terrance Thomas 5.
East Central (9-4, 4-2): Tre Peters 20, Xavier Lucas 15, Delarente McCowan 13, Markeise Brown 8, Will McGuire 6, DeAnthony Jefferson 3.