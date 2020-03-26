Booker T. Washington guard Bryce Thompson was named Thursday as Gatorade's Oklahoma boys basketball player of the year for the second time.
Thompson, a Kansas signee, played on his fourth consecutive state tournament team this season, averaging 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
"Bryce has had an amazing year," BTW coach Conley Phipps said. "He's a phenomenal player. It's been amazing to see the level that he's taken his game to since the state tournament last year.
"He's the best offensive player in the country and one of the best overall players in the country."
Thompson, who has 1,945 points during a career that includes one state title and two state runner-up finishes, is the first two-time Gatorade boys basketball winner from tradition-rich Washington. Other BTW winners were Richard Dumas in 1987 and Ryan Humphrey in 1997.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character. Thompson also is a McDonald's All-American.
"As great a player as he is, he's an even better human being," Phipps said. "He's been a joy to coach every day. "It's been an unbelievable ride for me to coach him the past three years."
Thompson joins Norman North's Trae Young (2016, '17), Owasso's Shake Milton (2014, '15), Oklahoma City Douglass' Stephen Clark (2012, '13), Putnam City's Xavier Henry (2008, '09), Midwest City's Shelden Williams (2001, '02) and Memorial's Brandon Loyd (1994, '95) as two-time Oklahoma winners.
Other winners from Tulsa include Edison's Kevin Pritchard (1986), Rogers' Lee Mayberry (1988) and McLain's Ebi Ere (1999).
Gallery: Five-star recruit Bryce Thompson commits to Kansas
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
Spring Special! Patio Covers, Open, Screened or Enclosed w/windows, Sunrooms & Decks. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.