When: Thursday-Saturday
Where: Thursday at Edmond Deer Creek; Friday-Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena, Oklahoma City
Tickets: $7
Last year’s champion/Team to beat
Kingfisher (25-1):Coach Jared Reese’s Yellowjackets have two state titles and a runner-up finish in the previous three years. They had been a juggernaut all season until a 54-42 loss to Bethany in the area title game, snapping a 47-game winning streak. Their starting lineup consists of five juniors.
Other teams to watch
Bethany (21-5): The Bronchos look under-ranked at No. 8 after their eye-opening win over Kingfisher. They also have a win over Holland Hall. Brennen Burns, a 5-10 senior, averages 22 points, has more than 1,000 career points and ranks third on Bethany’s all-time scoring list. Sam Brandt, a 5-11 starting guard, is a two-time World all-state football selection.
Holland Hall (23-3): Coach Teddy Owens’ third-ranked Dutch reached the semifinals last year. On paper, could have an easier path to the title game with Kingfisher and Heritage Hall on the bracket’s other side.
Webster (23-5): Coach Scott Bowman’s Warriors, who reached the semifinals in 2018, start four juniors, led by Anthony Pritchard, a 6-1 guard who averages 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds. Isaiah Sanders scored 30 in the area consolation final. The Warriors defeated 5A No. 2 Memorial 69-57 on Feb. 1.
OKC Heritage Hall (20-5): Coach Chris Hamilton’s No. 2-ranked Chargers went 2-0 each against 3A No. 1 Millwood, 5A No. 3 MWC Carl Albert and 4A No. 7 Ada plus have wins against other state qualifiers — Union (6A), Classen SAS (4A), Crossings Christian (3A) and Star Spencer (3A). The Chargers won state titles in 2015 and ‘18, and were runners-up in ‘16 and ‘19.
Players to watch
Trey Alexander, OKC Heritage Hall: Was the 2018 state tournament MVP as a freshman with 71 points in three games. The state’s top junior averages 26.6 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher: The 6-3 junior averages 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Brock Davis, Holland Hall: Averages 16 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-6 senior is the Dutch’s all-time scoring leader. A 4A state tournament first-team selection last year.
Josh Jones, Broken Bow: The 6-2 senior averages 29 points per game.
Ben Patrick and Anthony Turner, Classen SAS: Each averages 16 points per game.
Martwon Taylor, Webster: The 5-10 junior earned Bill Knight Player of the Week honors with 54 points in three area tournament wins. Had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven steals in the area final against Fort Gibson.