Class 2A Boys State Preview
When: Thursday through Saturday
Where: Thursday and Friday at Yukon; Saturday at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
Tickets: $7
Last year’s champion/Team to beat
Rejoice Christian: The Eagles, who entered the playoffs ranked No. 5, are peaking at the right time as they have won seven in a row and 15 of their past 16 after a five-game losing streak. Zac Briscoe has coached in the state tournament in four of the past five years. Rejoice has a victory this season over 4A state qualifier Holland Hall. Jaden Lietzke, a 6-7 center, leads a starting lineup that has four seniors and freshman Chance Wilson. Lietzke, who averages 17.2 points and 11 rebounds, had 52 points in three state tournament games last year.
Teams to watch
Cashion (25-3): Coach John Hardaway’s second-ranked Wildcats are 2-0 this season against No. 3 Dale. Jacob Woody, a 6-4 guard, averages 18 points and 8 rebounds per game.
Hooker (25-2): Coach Todd Kerr’s Bulldogs are making their third consecutive state trip for the first time in school history. Jerod Kerr, a 6-2 senior guard, averages 16.9 points.
Pawnee (27-2): David Page has won six state titles and another would give him a gold ball in four decades as a head coach. Sophomore point guard Gunnar Gordon averages 18.1 points and 8.2 assists. Page starts three sophomore and two juniors.
Players to watch
Gage Barham, Rejoice Christian: Leads the Eagles with 68 3-pointers. The 5-11 senior sharp-shooter averages 11.5 points and is capable of big-scoring games.
Cole Cathcart, Hooker: The 6-2 junior guard averages 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Austin Fenton, Talihina: At 6-9, the Central Oklahoma signee’s matchup against Rejoice’s Lietzke in the quarterfinals will be interesting.
Trae Thompson, Dale: A 6-7 senior forward, he produces 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.