Coweta freshman Na’Kylan Starks’ 15th birthday was Friday and he gave all of his teammates a reason to celebrate.
Starks had 16 points and six steals to spark a 53-51 comeback victory over 12th-ranked Pryor in a Class 5A regional opener at Memorial Veterans Arena.
“Thank goodness for him,” Coweta coach Brandon Maddux said. “The young man has a great future. He’s definitely one of the guys we have who can go make plays. Tonight he was huge, especially in the first half. He’s a heck of a ballplayer and a great young man.”
Tyler Arreola’s two free throws with 5.1 seconds left proved to be the difference for Coweta, which was down 10 in the second quarter in the battle of the Tigers who were the east’s Nos. 8 and 9 seeds. They split a pair of regular-season meetings.
Coweta (14-10), ranked No. 14, advances to meet host Memorial (20-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The second-ranked Chargers, led by Ty Frierson with 16 points, survived Claremore’s upset effort, 58-47. Memorial and Coweta also both automatically advance to the area tournament.
Pryor (13-11) jumped to a 28-18 lead before Starks’ offense and defense ignited a comeback.
“I want to be a playmaker and that’s what I did,” Starks said.
Starks’ consecutive 3-pointers early in the third quarter gave Coweta a 37-32 lead that it never lost despite some tense moments late.
Coweta was up 48-38 with 2:11 left, but a pair of fouls on Pryor 3-pointers led to an exciting finish. Pryor missed three tying 3s in the final 30 seconds before Arreola’s key free throws that made it 53-48. Trapper Gilstrap sank a trey with three-tenths of a second left and then Pryor intercepted the inbounds pass at midcourt, but a desperation shot that narrowly missed would not have counted.
“It feels good, we worked hard for this and we just want to keep winning,” Starks said.
Maddux added, “Just happy to be staying alive.”
Coweta lost its playoff opener last year in the final seconds to Collinsville. Maddux watched that game earlier Friday.
”I wanted to kind of see some of our mistakes and what we might have done and it was kind of the same thing tonight except last year we started off quick and controlled it for 3 1/2 periods,” Maddux said. “And then we kind of lost it last year, kind of like tonight with a couple of silly fouls, turned the ball over a couple times late and didn’t knock down some free throws. But then tonight we came up with some defensive stops late and got some rebounds when we needed to. We’re happy to be playing tomorrow night and next week.”
Memorial 58, Claremore 47
Ty Frierson scored seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Chargers repel the Zebras (7-16) in the east’s No. 1 vs. No. 16 matchup. It was their first meeting since Memorial defeated Claremore in the 2017 state final.
Memorial led 45-40 with five minutes left when Frierson came up with a steal and layup to spark a clinching 7-2 run.
The Chargers played without starting senior point-guard Will Hill, who was sidelined with an ankle injury suffered during Thursday’s practice. Hill was available in an emergency.
“We can learn from this,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “We weren’t right tonight because we didn’t have our quarterback. Claremore showed a lot of toughness.”
Nate Potts had 10 of his 14 points in the first half for the Zebras, who trailed only 24-23 early in the third quarter but could never catch the Chargers. Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Kavon Key (11 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles for Memorial.
COWETA 53, PRYOR 51
Coweta 12 12 13 16 — 53
Pryor 12 17 5 17 — 51
Coweta (14-10): Na’Kylan Starks 16, Chandler Wheeler 12, Tyler Arreola 11, Hayden Brewster 6, Jacob Mills 6, Tyston Doherty 2.
Pryor (13-11): Josh Gore 14, Ryne Freeman 13, Nik Jordan 10, Trapper Gilstrap 7, Blair Scroggins 5, Kobe Parker 2.
MEMORIAL 58, CLAREMORE 47
Claremore 4 16 13 14 — 47
Memorial 13 11 16 18 — 58
Claremore (7-16): Nate Potts 14, Caison Hartloff 12, Noah Smallwood 8, Jace Schaffitzel 7, Michael Anderson 4, Jacob Cowherd 2.
Memorial (20-4): Ty Frierson 16, Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch 12, Kavon Key 11, Jaelen Tucker 8, Seth Pratt 6, Juwan Provitt 5.