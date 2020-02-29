Edison seniors Brandon Stuart, Mason Alexander and Loddie Combs didn’t need any reminders Saturday about staying focused against a lesser-ranked opponent in the Class 5A regional final.
In a similar situation last year, the Eagles were upset at home by Collinsville, and that ultimately led to the Cardinals reaching the state tournament instead of Edison.
“We’ve talked about it since last year,” Combs said. “It’s our turn this year to get to state.”
Edison, after some tense moments, avoided a repeat of last year as Stuart scored 21, Alexander 20 and Combs 15 to rally the fifth-ranked Eagles past No. 17 Bishop Kelley 60-48 at the Edison Preparatory Athletic Center.
The Eagles (20-4), who ended the game with a 12-0 run, advance to play Tahlequah in an area final Friday at a site to be determined. Edison will have two chances to claim its first state tournament berth since 2015. Kelley (11-14) will face Collinsville in an area elimination game Friday.
Stuart’s fifth 3-pointer snapped a 48-48 tie with 3:46 left.
“That gave us momentum,” Stuart said.
Edison then held the ball for most of the next 2:46, but Kelley missed shots on its two possessions in that stretch.
The Eagles’ lead remained 51-48 until Combs sealed the win as he made 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute.
Matthew Plaisance paced the Comets with 20 points and Griffin Been scored 12 on four 3s. Three of those came in the first quarter as Kelley jumped out to a 17-11 lead.
“I know Kelley has been stricken with injuries this year, but they came out and gave us all that we wanted,” Edison coach Michael Parish said. “This (regional final) was a game last year we led most of the way and didn’t finish. This year we had to fight for it.
“Since last spring break they had been talking about that and were tired of hearing about it, and they wanted to do something about it. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids’ determination. We’re hungry.”
Kelley led most of the first 3½ quarters, including 32-27 at halftime. Edison, however, opened the third with a 6-0 run, capped by Alexander’s three-point play to move ahead briefly. The lead see-sawed until Luke Nagode’s 3 put Kelley back ahead 41-39 at the end of the third.
Been opened the fourth quarter with a 3 for a 44-39 lead, but Alexander scored the next seven points. He had 15 in the second half.
“I felt like I was down in the first half,” Alexander said. “I give credit to my teammates getting me the ball. We’re playing together.”
Parish added, “Hats off to Mason, he’s been double and triple teamed.”
Plaisance’s two free throws midway through the fourth quarter tied the game at 48, but the Comets did not score again.
“I thought we did a good job of overcoming adversity and continuing to play and being a mentally tougher basketball team,” Parish said. “Tough teams win when they don’t play well. I didn’t think we played particularly well, but we played just tough enough to win.”
EDISON 60, BISHOP KELLEY 48
Kelley 17 15 9 7 — 48
Edison 11 16 12 21 — 60
Bishop Kelley (11-14): Matthew Plaisance 20, Griffin Been 12, Luke Nagode 9, Eli Wallace 4, Brandon Niver 2, Adam Ray 1.
Edison (20-4): Brandon Stuart 21, Mason Alexander 20, Loddie Combs 15, Quentin Asberry 4.