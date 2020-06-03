On Thursday, Darrin Wegner plans to see his players in person for only the second time since being named Oologah’s head football coach three months ago.
Wegner, whose hiring was approved March 9, introduced himself to them on March 11 — a day before the COVID-19 shutdown. Athletics are being phased back in for many state high schools in early June.
“Sometimes you complain about what you don’t have, but I’m thankful I met with them when I did,” Wegner said. “We’ve had Zoom meetings two or three days a week to put in our offense and defense.
“It’s helpful but not the same as actually being with them.”
Wegner, 46, arrives in Oologah after four seasons as head coach at Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Kansas. He also has been a head coach at Jay and Arkansas City (Kansas) and an assistant at Lawrence (Kansas).
“He’s a tireless worker,” Oologah athletic director Brady DeSpain said. “He’s very organized and has vast football knowledge with a lot of experience. He has very high character.”
Wegner became familiar with the Oologah program from his five seasons as Jay’s head coach from 2011-15 — a stint that included three playoff berths. While Wegner was at Jay, Oologah was in the midst of a stretch when the Mustangs reached the Class 4A state title game in three consecutive years.
“I saw it back then as a school and community I would love a chance to work at,” Wegner said. “They have an unbelievable history and tough kids here.”
In a rare situation, the new coach will have his predecessor on his staff. Chad Weeks, who was head coach for the last 10 games of 2018 and all of last season, will be the offensive line coach.
“That’s like getting a bonus hire,” Wegner said. “He’s a heck of a coach. He’s played and coached here, he is an Oologah guy.”
New additions to the Oologah coaching staff include Chris Messner, who was Nowata’s head coach last year, and defensive coordinator Ethan Roe, who was on Class 2A champion Metro Christian’s staff in 2019. Oologah is switching to a 3-4 defense.
Oologah, 5-5 last year, has only nine seniors, including returning starting quarterback Blake Salt.
“We don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but our seniors will set the standard for the future of our programs, which looks pretty bright,” Wegner said.
Central looks ahead
Eli K. Brown’s selection Tuesday as Booker T. Washington’s new boys basketball coach leaves Central looking to replace Brown as its basketball coach and athletic director.
Tulsa Public Schools AD Gil Cloud said he would like for those positions to be filled within three weeks. It hasn’t been determined if the new coach also would hold the AD role.
The new coach will inherit a team that went 16-10, was ranked No. 4 in 4A and returns two starters.
Memorial service set for Kiger
A celebration of life memorial service for former Vian and Catoosa football coach Bennie Bob Kiger is scheduled at 3 p.m. June 26 at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Kiger died April 7. He was 87.
During his second stint at Vian, he led the Wolverines to three consecutive district titles from 1965-67, with appearances in the Class B quarterfinals those last two seasons. He also was a head coach at Tahlequah and Collinsville. From 1955-71, he had an overall record of 93-71-11.
Kiger was an All-State coach in 1970 and was inducted into the Northeastern State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1987.
College decisions
Edison graduates Brandon Stuart and Quentin Asberry have committed to continue their basketball careers at Bethany College (Kansas). Stuart averaged 15 points and Asberry 10 to help the Eagles qualify for the Class 5A state tournament this year. ...
Three Okmulgee track and field athletes, twin sisters McKenzie and Morgan James, and Dominique Daniels signed with Southern Nazarene. The James twins were on the 2019 girls’ 400-meter relay team that won a Class 3A state title. Daniels was on the 1,600 team that also took won a state title in 2019.
All World nominations
Nominations are being accepted for the All World Preseason Football Contest. The 80 candidates — 10 at eight positions — are scheduled to be revealed June 21. Coaches are encouraged to send nominations to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393. The deadline has been extended a week until June 10.
Football forms
Tulsa World preseason football forms were emailed to state head coaches last month. Coaches who have not received a form are encouraged to contact