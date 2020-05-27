Cy Stallard has ascended quickly in his coaching career to take the reins of his high school alma mater’s football program at Cleveland.
It was only 10 years ago that Stallard was Cleveland’s leading receiver for a second consecutive season.
Stallard, 27, was named Cleveland’s head coach three weeks ago after Ricky Ward resigned last month to join Pryor’s football staff.
“I am super excited,” Stallard said. “This should be an easy transition.”
Stallard was a Cleveland assistant for two years before moving to Choctaw as offensive coordinator last season. In 2019, Stallard guided a dynamic offense that averaged 38.3 points and set many offensive school records as the Class 6AII Yellowjackets reached the semifinals for the first time since 1965.
His quick rise as a coach began in the spring of 2015 following Stallard’s last college season as a player at Oklahoma Baptist. A sudden opening led to him being OBU’s receivers coach for two seasons and he also was the passing game coordinator.
As a receiver/defensive back at Cleveland, Stallard has career totals of 82 receptions and 186 tackles. Many of his receptions were thrown by his younger brother, Chas, who also has made a quick rise in his post-playing career as a player personnel assistant with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.
Cy Stallard has felt a connection with Cleveland football for a long time.
“I remember how excited I was when I was asked in middle school by coach (Dale) Anderson to be a ballboy,” Cy Stallard said. “I want Cleveland football to be a big deal in our entire community. I want to start them young with our second- and third-graders playing football and for them to have as much pride in Cleveland football as those playing in high school.”
He inherits a team that went 6-5 and qualified for the Class 4A playoffs last season -- the Tigers’ best season since Chas Stallard’s senior year in 2012. Cleveland returns Asher Brewer, who rushed for 1,118 yards last season, and standout linebacker Caden MacArthur.
The quarterback will be junior Shain Hamilton, whom Cy Stallard describes as a “phenomenal athlete.” Hamilton was projected to be the QB next year, but his opportunity arrives a year early after his cousin, two-year starter Ben Ward, moved with his father to Pryor.
“I know our kids are itching to get back and get going,” Cy Stallard said as Cleveland and the state’s other high school teams are planning to resume football activities after they could not hold spring practice due to the shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall of Fame coach dies
Former Edison football coach Richard Chapman died May 21 in Tulsa from complications due to COVID-19. He was 91. A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Chapman coached Edison from 1965-71. In '66, he led Edison to its first district title and only semifinal appearance. He was named the Tulsa Tribune's city coach of the year. While at Edison, he coached Notre Dame All-America defensive tackle and NFL first-round draft choice Mike Fanning. Earlier, Chapman was Henryetta's head coach from 1958-62.
Chapman also coached tennis and track at Memorial, where he spent 16 years over two stints and assisted on the Chargers' 1980 state football title team. He was an All-State football coach in 1963 and was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1988.
Tournament postponed
The Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Department Golf Tournament has been postponed from June 6 to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All World nominations
Nominations are being accepted for the All World Preseason Football Contest. The 80 candidates -- 10 at eight positions -- are scheduled to be revealed June 7. Coaches are encouraged to send nominations to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393. The deadline is June 3.
Football forms
Tulsa World preseason football forms were emailed to state head coaches last week. Coaches who have not received a form are encouraged to contact Barry Lewis.