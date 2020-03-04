Defending boys state basketball champions Booker T. Washington and Memorial appear to again be peaking at the right time.
Washington has won 11 in a row going into its Class 6A area title game against Sand Springs at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Catoosa. The top-ranked Hornets (19-5) won their two regional games by a total of 69 points.
“Our best three games of the season have been our last three games,” Hornets coach Conley Phipps said. “We played that tough schedule, and we lost some games, but that allowed us to get to this point.
”We’re moving the ball well on offense, sharing the ball and playing with a lot of energy. Where we’re at is how you would want to draw it up.”
Washington has the top guard combo in the state — Bryce Thompson and Trey Phipps, and also has received during the past month All-State caliber play from 6-foot-7 Jalen Breath, who averaged 17 points in the regionals.
“The last month he’s been getting 12 to 16 rebounds a game,” Phipps said. “He has been fantastic. And our two sophomores, Kameron Parker and Ijai Johnson, have grown up. That has made us much better than we were early in the season.”
Second-ranked Memorial (21-4), looking for its fourth consecutive 5A state title, faces Glenpool (9-16) in an area title game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Claremore. Memorial is 11-1 since a loss to No. 1 Del City on Dec. 27.
“We couldn’t be in a better position than we are right now,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “After what we’ve overcome, we have found out who we are.”
Memorial defeated Coweta 66-51 in the regional final after being tied at halftime.
“Coweta is as good a ninth seed (in the East) as I’ve ever seen,” Allison said. “Our seniors, Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch and Kavon Key, established our second-half culture, of playing the whole 32 minutes and handling every moment of the game. And Seth Pratt had the most complete game we’ve had from a freshman.”
Pratt had 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and a block.
Allison also praised sophomore Ty Frierson and junior Juwan Provitt for filling the void caused by senior point-guard Will Hill’s absence. Hill did not play in the regional due to an ankle injury, but should be ready for the rest of the postseason.
”Will has been our quarterback all year so that just shows the growth of Ty and Juwan,” Allison said.
State tournaments
The Class A and B state basketball tournaments are Thursday through Saturday with Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena as the main site.
In Class A boys, the battle for the gold ball is wide open after defending champion and top-ranked Cyril was eliminated in the area tournament as well as No. 2 Calumet. No. 3 Fort Cobb-Broxton is the team to beat as it goes for its fifth state title in six years, but No. 4 Garber has a good shot at starting this decade as it did the past — with a state title. Coach Will Jones’ Wolverines have won 15 in a row and return all of their starters from last year’s state quarterfinalists, including sophomore Taye Sullivan, who averages 15 points.
Other teams to watch include No. 6 Hydro-Eakly, which beat Regent Prep twice in the playoffs, and No. 20 Quinton. Nolan Gore, who averages 15 points and 6.4 rebounds, leads Hydro-Eakly, which starts four sophomores and junior Cade Berkey (14.5 points). Hayden Workman (17.4) leads Quinton, which is underrated after playing primarily a 4A-2A schedule. Jace Edelen averages 18 points for No. 9 Arapaho-Butler.
In Class B boys, top-ranked Duke and No. 5 Varnum may be headed to a rematch in the title game of Varnum’s 49-48 win in the area final. Duke is led by Abilene Christian 6-8 signee Jameson Richardson, who averages 22.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. Junior guard Martell Davis (15.4) leads high-scoring and deep Varnum.
In Class A girls, Seiling won’t win the gold ball for the first time since 2015 after being eliminated in regionals. No. 1 Hydro-Eakly is the favorite with a balanced and deep team that only has one senior among its top 10 players. Fourth-ranked Okarche has overcome numerous major injuries. Leading scorer Rachel McDowell (13.0) will join the Oklahoma Army National Guard when she graduates. Sixth-ranked Strother has three 1,000-point scorers — Tafv Harjo, Laken Walker and Kylie Wolfe. Harjo averages 20.6 points. Sophomore Ashlan Light (16.4 points) leads No. 16 Garber, which only has senior among its top seven players. Another player to watch is Kiowa’s Kye Stone (17.1).
Sixth-ranked Varnum returns to defend its Class B girls title, led by Grace Lena (12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds). Morgan Kinsey (11.2) points is the only returning starter. Top-ranked Lomega averages 75 points and doesn’t have any seniors among its top eight players. Ady Wilson averages 19.4 points.
Basketball notes
Webster’s Martwon Taylor passed 1,000 career points last week...
Tahlequah’s boys regional title is its first since 2009 when it reached the 5A state semifinals.
Shot clock clamor
The National Federation of State High School Associations is hearing the clamor for a shot clock in high school basketball.
But any change should be based on “minimizing risks, containing costs and developing the rules that are best for high school athletes,” NFHS executive director Karissa L. Niehoff wrote Wednesday in a new release.
Nine states already use a shot clock, “which certainly adds to the clamor for its implementation nationally,” Niehoff wrote. “And we at the NFHS have read the headlines, seen the social media posts and received the phone calls advocating for the shot clock’s adoption.”
Niehoff wrote that the NFHS’s Basketball Rules Committee will continue to assess the situation.
However, she wrote, “(the committee) must make decisions based on what is best for the masses — the small schools with less than 100 students as well as large urban schools with 3,000-plus students.”
About 450 girls and boys teams in 48 states (including 14 in Oklahoma) will capture state championships this month.
Broken Arrow hires DC
Broken Arrow’s new defensive coordinator is Clarence Holley, who succeeds Travis Hill, who returned to Muskogee’s staff as associate head coach after helping the Tigers win the Class 6AI state title in 2018 and twice reach the semifinals. Holley, as Stillwater’s DC, helped the Pioneers reach the past two Class 6AII state finals.
Holley has been head coach at Minnesota State-Mankato and Arkansas-Monticello, and DC at West Texas A&M and Missouri Western.
“You don’t get a coach with his resume very often at the high school level,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said. “He’s a leader of men and knows what he’s doing. I talked to a lot of coaches who of teams who played against Stillwater and said his defenses rarely lined up incorrectly or blew coverages.”
Holley’s son, Kobe, is an All-State safety with Stillwater and an Emporia State signee.
College signings
Three Jenks student-athletes will sign with colleges next Wednesday — Matthan Tharakan (Connecticut tennis), Hunter Hyde (Oklahoma Baptist football) and Lexis Walls (Northeastern State soccer).
Some other signings that haven’t been reported previously are Catoosa golfer Riley Baumann with Seminole State, Bixby baseball’s Bear Daniel with Seminole State and Berryhill softball’s Lauren Franco with Ecclesia.
