Even in middle school, Nate Gibson had an inkling of what his athletic future might include. Or, in this case, not include.
And it all stemmed from a conversation with Lincoln Christian cross country coach Stephen Lewelling, who encouraged Gibson to take up running.
“Knowing that football was definitely not my sport,” Gibson recalled, “I excitedly said, ‘Sure.”
The rest has been history.
Gibson has become Lincoln Christian’s leader this season, as the Bulldogs enter the Class 4A state meet Saturday in Shawnee as regional winners. Gibson, a senior, finished second at the regional meet in Kiefer — all because Lewelling wanted Gibson to become a runner during his junior high days.
“The only running I had done before he asked me about cross country was a small track unit in sixth grade PE,” Gibson said. “I was not that great then, so I didn’t think anything special of it. He asked me if I would run cross country, and was surprised when I asked him, ‘What is that?’ He basically told me it’s like running track, just on a course and longer distances.”
Gibson said he wasn’t a standout early in his career, but those days are long gone. Even Lewelling saw Gibson’s potential all those years ago.
“Nate has always been a natural runner and a competitor,” Lewelling said. “He’s a coach’s dream.”
Both Gibson and Lewelling credit Gibson’s faith for his success, too.
“The success I’ve had over my varsity career has nothing to do with me,” Gibson said. “I would not have been able to accomplish what I have so far without my relationship with the Lord. My success can be pointed to God through my placement in a great school with outstanding coaches.”
Said Lewelling: “Everyone wants to be a leader, but Nate figured out how to follow and who to follow. Nate follows Jesus and when it was his time to lead, he stepped up and knocked it out of the park. He is my second assistant coach. I tell the kids, ‘If Nate says it, it’s as good as me saying it.’”
Now Gibson is out to help the Bulldogs win a team title and improve upon his 12th-place finish a year ago.
“I was pretty disappointed in myself when I finished 12th at last year’s state meet, missing All-State by two places,” Gibson said. “I used that as motivation during training this season. My goal to improve for this year’s state meet is to win. State is going to be an intense race with great competition. I plan on going for the best individual position that will help our team take home the gold.”