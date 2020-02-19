The Jenks High track and cross country programs are nearing their fundraising goal in support of the Moore cross country program.
Three Moore students have died and three more were injured when a pickup truck drove into six athletes running on a sidewalk near Moore High School on Feb. 3.
In the aftermath, Trojans hurdlers Brooke Twiehaus, a senior, and Megan Tibbett, a junior, designed a T-shirt to sell to support the Moore program.
The lilac-colored shirt has a small running shoe and inscription reading “Run Moore” on the front and a larger inscription “Runing is more Moore than a race, it’s a family” on the back.
“When I heard about the tragedy, a friend and I wanted to help their community,” Twiehaus said. “When I was a sophomore, we lost a girl on our track team, so we kind of knew how they felt.”
Hannah McCleery, 16, and her younger sister, Maddie Shrinivas, were killed in a McCurtain County car crash in April 2018.
Six days remain in a fundraising effort run by the Jenks booster club. A total of 407 shirts have been sold and $3,580 has been raised.
The goal is $5,000, Trojans cross country coach and track assistant Rachael Graddy said.
Proceeds will go to the Moore High School Student Relief Fund. Order T-shirts here.
Graddy said she met with her athletes in the wake of the tragedy and they decided as a group to do something for the Moore families. Tibbetts and Twiehaus came to her the next day with the idea for selling the T-shirts.
Said Tibbetts: “As runners, we feel like we are family and we wanted to do something to help the (Moore) families. We’re just happy to know the families involved are receiving support.”