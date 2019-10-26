4A titles belong to Lincoln Christian
The Lincoln Christian teams swept the Class 4A state cross country meets in Shawnee on Saturday, both winning in the same year for the first time since 2016.
The girls posted 67 points and won by 32, while the boys registered 75 points and won with a 33-point cushion.
“It was incredibly special for our girls to win,” Lincoln Christian coach Stephen Lewelling said. “They have battled injuries and ups and down all year but we knew from the first practice how good we could be.”
Junior Addie Brooks led the way with a 3,200-meter time of 12:18, and finished third overall. Gabriella Degeorge (12:41) and Jaylen Riley (12:46) both finished in the top 10 for the Bulldogs.
“Addie is an absolute stud. She backs down from no challenge and has been our rock all year,” Lewelling said. “Putting 3 in the top 10 was critical.”
On the boys' side, Nate Gibson led the Bulldogs at 16:17 in the 5K race, finishing two seconds shy of Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss, the overall winner. Freshman Andrew Smithwick was fifth at 17:02.
“Caden Goss is a phenomenal runner. Credit to him for winning the individual title,” Lewelling said. “Nate has worked his tail off and I’m so proud of him for leading this team and finishing as the second individual.”
For the Bulldogs, it’s their fifth championship overall and first since 2017.
“The boys team this year has had a high level of confidence based on their success early and often (this season),” said Lewelling, who had Josiah Antis (17:30), and Jon Biersdorfer (17:37) at 13th and 20th overall. “It was extremely rewarding to see our hard work pay off. Starting in a team meeting in May, we laid out what this year would look like and since then I only told them we would win one time. That was all it took.”
First title for Trojans
Kiefer picked up its first state championship in the school’s history. The boys won the 3A state meet with 63 points, beating Oklahoma Christian School by 36 points.
Leading the way for the Trojans was junior Phoenix Randleman, who finished second overall at 17:01.50. The top individual finisher was Little Axe’s Agustin Lopez at 17:01.26. Junior Cooper Garden was seventh at 17:36.
Ty Rupert (18:03), Hunter Bellis (18:16) and Tristan Lujan (18:16) all finished in the top 22 to help the Trojans pick up their first title.
Rejoice comes close
The Rejoice Christian boys missed winning the 2A state meet by five points. Led by Miles Bonine in fourth place overall, the Eagles finished with 81 points with Mooreland claiming the championship with 76.
Bonine finished at 17:33, and Luke Callery was 10th overall at 17:56. Brady Thomas was also in the top 20 for the Eagles with a time of 18:15.
Quick sprints
Holland Hall’s Libby Rowland (12:14) was the top local finisher in the 4A meet, coming in second place behind Weatherford’s Jordan Hoffman. … Tahlequah Sequoyah senior Kayla Harp was top local finisher in the 3A meet, placing second at 12:19 -- eight seconds behind Jones’ Tabitha Fox.