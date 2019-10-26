Lincoln Christian girls, boys sweep Class 4A championships
The Lincoln Christian girls and boys teams swept the Class 4A state cross country meets in Shawnee on Saturday, both winning in the same year for the first time since 2016.
The girls posted 67 points and won by 32, and the boys registered 75 points and won with a 33-point cushion.
“It was incredibly special for our girls to win,” Lincoln Christian coach Stephen Lewelling said. “They have battled injuries and ups and down all year, but we knew from the first practice how good we could be.”
Junior Addie Brooks led the way with a 3,200-meter time of 12 minutes, 18 seconds, and placed third. Gabriella Degeorge (12:41) and Jaylen Riley (12:46) also finished in the top 10 for the Bulldogs.
“Addie is an absolute stud. She backs down from no challenge and has been our rock all year,” Lewelling said. “Putting three in the top 10 was critical.”
On the boys’ side, Nate Gibson led the Bulldogs in the 5K race with a time of 16:17, two seconds shy of winner Caden Goss of Fort Gibson. Freshman Andrew Smithwick was fifth at 17:02.
“Caden Goss is a phenomenal runner. Credit to him for winning the individual title,” Lewelling said. “Nate has worked his tail off and I’m so proud of him for leading this team and finishing as the second individual.”
Lincoln Christian’s Josiah Antis (17:30), and Jon Biersdorfer (17:37) placed 13th and 20th, respectively, as the Bulldogs claimed their fifth championship overall and first since 2017.
“The boys team this year has had a high level of confidence based on their success early and often (this season),” Lewelling said. “It was extremely rewarding to see our hard work pay off. Starting in a team meeting in May, we laid out what this year would look like and since then I only told them we would win one time. That was all it took.”
First title for Trojans
Kiefer picked up its first state championship in school history. The boys won the 3A meet with 63 points, beating Oklahoma Christian School by 36 points.
Leading the way for the Trojans was junior Phoenix Randleman, who finished second at 17:01.5. The winner was Little Axe’s Agustin Lopez at 17:01.26. Kiefer junior Cooper Garden was seventh at 17:36.
Ty Rupert (18:03), Hunter Bellis (18:16) and Tristan Lujan (18:16) all finished in the top 22 to help the Trojans lock up the title.
Rejoice comes close
The Rejoice Christian boys missed winning the 2A meet by five points. Led by Miles Bonine in fourth place, the Eagles finished with 81 points. Mooreland claimed the championship with 76.
Bonine finished at 17:33, and Luke Callery was 10th at 17:56. Brady Thomas was also in the top 20 for the Eagles with a time of 18:15.
Quick sprints
Holland Hall’s Libby Rowland (12:14) was the top local finisher in the 4A meet, placing second behind Weatherford’s Jordan Hoffman. … Tahlequah Sequoyah senior Kayla Harp was the top local finisher in the 3A meet, placing second at 12:19 — eight seconds behind Jones’ Tabitha Fox.