SOFTBALL
Mustangs motor on
Oologah’s softball team has been on a roll all season, and the Mustangs exerted their dominance by rolling through the field in their own tournament. Oologah took down Claremore 1-0 in extra innings to win the title.
“Winning our tournament always means a lot to us,” Oologah coach Jason Brown said. “Every year we know that the field of teams coming to our tournament is going to be talented and scrappy and you can’t take a game off or you will get beat.”
Junior pitchers Kenzie Chacon and Bailie Runner were lights out, combining to throw 17 innings, strike out 37 and only allow two runs.
Senior catcher Emma Gill sported a .692 batting average with five singles, one double, three home runs and 11 RBIs. Raegan Maple hit .417 with three doubles and five RBIs in as the Mustangs posted wins over Claremore Sequoyah (10-0), Wagoner (11-2), Bartlesville (6-0), Cleveland (7-0) and Claremore.
“What sets this team apart is their character,” Brown said. “They come out every day and do the little things that most teams skip over. Every time I watch them play, you can see the passion that they have for the game and for each other pouring out.”
Oologah (16-1) sits atop the District 4A-7 standings at 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Patriots win Port City Classic
It was a busy two weeks for Metro Christian, which capped a 14-day whirlwind by winning the Class 4A bracket of the Port City Classic in Catoosa.
“Winning this tournament was a great ending to a big two weeks for this team,” coach Beth Roe said. “The championship match against Verdigris was their 17th match over a 10-day span.”
Metro Christian went 5-2 at the KSA Invitational in Florida, and the Patriots went 8-2 in Catoosa.
Leading the charge were Rachel Gurley, Sara Thomas, Abby Fossett, Lily Ramey, Abbey Swanson, Lauren Gastineau, Eden Wagner, Emily Acker, Taylor Behrman and Abby Morris.
“This team is enjoying the fruits of their labor after investing so many years in preparation for this — their senior seasons, for most,” said Roe, who has eight seniors on her roster. “We don’t know what the future holds, but every day they walk in the gym ready to do everything in their power to take care of one another and care of business on the court.”
Comets place second
Bishop Kelley knocked off Norman, Ponca City, Owasso and Stillwater on its way to the finals of the Tournament Champions that the Comets hosted. In the championship match, Fayetteville (Ark.) knocked off Bishop Kelley 3-1 (25-16, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20). For the Comets, outside hitter/middle blocker Caitlin Ozment was named to the all-tournament team, along with libero Caroline Ernst, who recorded 98 digs to lead the Comets on defense.
CROSS COUNTRY
Best on base
The Bixby girls and Union boys placed first at the Army National Guard Meet at Camp Gruber over the weekend. The Bixby girls were led by Megan Moeller, who was second in the 5K in a time of 21 minutes, 34 seconds.
Union’s Courtney Bloom finished first in 20:57.
On the boys side, Union’s top five runners finished in the top six to dominate the field. Shawn Rutledge was first at 17:37, followed by Mathew Minton (second in 18:08), Kyle Jordan (fourth in 18:15), Spencer Conrad (fifth in 18:29) and Seth Pogue (sixth in 18:32).
Kiefer clean sweeps
Both Kiefer teams finished first at the seventh annual Kiefer Trojans Cross Country Meet on Saturday.
The Kiefer girls finished 20 points ahead of Cascia Hall, thanks to Zoie Kiddy (12:37), Halli Kiddy (13:31), Shayna Hendrix (13:39) and Ana Hall (13:39) all finishing in the top six.
The Kiefer boys followed suit with Phoenix Randleman (16:53), Hunter Bellis (17:28) and Ty Rupert (17:40) all in the top six.
“They are a great group of young men that work very hard,” Kiefer coach Cheyenne Castillo said. “We look for them to have a great season.”
In the 4A/5A meet, the Sapulpa girls won, thanks to Stormie Ramsey (13:49) finishing first. The Metro Christian boys won the same division, while Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss (16:10) was first overall.