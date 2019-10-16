CROSS COUNTRY
Kiefer keeps rolling
Both Kiefer teams posted easy conference titles at the Champions Conference meet last week. The Kiefer girls recorded 16 points to defeat Henryetta (73) by 57.
Zoie Kiddy (12 minutes, 18 seconds), Halli Kiddy (13:06), Ana Hall (13:17) and Shayna Hendrix (13:20) finished in the top four for the Trojans.
The Kiefer boys, with 15 points, raced past Henryetta to sweep conference honors. Phoenix Randleman (16:33) placed first for the Trojans, and Ty Rupert (16:53), Cooper Garden (16:59) and Tristan Lujan (17:02) were third, fourth and sixth, respectively. Hunter Bellis (17:12) and Trevor Rupert (18:02) were seventh and eighth, respectively.
“We are so proud of our runners,” Kiefer coach Cheyenne Castillo said. “They are working hard, and the girls team almost had a perfect score and the boys team did have a perfect score. That doesn’t come along very often.”
Frontier blazers
The Union boys cruised to the Frontier Valley Conference championship on Monday, riding the second-place performance of Shawn Rutledge, who ran the 5K event at 16:27.
Mathew Minton (fifth at 17:09), Kyle Jordan (sixth at 17:09), Seth Pogue (ninth at 17:43) and Spencer Conrad (13th at 18:01) helped lead the charge for Union, which was 46 points better than second-place Broken Arrow.
“They are a very determined and energetic group of young men,” Union coach Toby Hummingbird said. “We have been striving to get better and study the sport each meet. They are making improvements each week, both physically and strategically.”
Bartlesville’s Spencer Hales won individual honors on the boys side at 16:27.
The Jenks girls, led by Avery Mazzei (18:21) in second place, won the team title, beating Sapulpa by 37 points (42 to 79). Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle (18:11) finished first individually.
VOLLEYBALL
Zebras return to state
Claremore is changing the narrative of its volleyball program as the seasons go by. The Zebras went from not hosting regional tournaments to now winning back-to-back regional titles and enjoying their third consecutive state tournament berth.
Claremore, a program established in 2000, stormed past Memorial and Duncan in straight sets to claim its third straight regional title.
“This group of girls have been living by our team motto this year, which is ‘Never let good enough be enough,’” Claremore coach Victoria Giron said. “We have been preparing for this all season long, and the seniors have been living for this moment for the past three years.”
Class 5A No. 5 Claremore (26-9) will face Coweta in the quarterfinals of the state tournament in Catoosa on Monday. The Zebras were 0-2 against Coweta in the regular season.
“The team is very hungry and determined to make history again for the Claremore volleyball program,” said Giron, whose program hasn’t advanced out of the quarterfinals the past two seasons. “It’s also very comforting knowing that we aren’t going against Bishop McGuinness first like we have the past two years.”
Coweta keeps going
Fourth-ranked Coweta is headed back to the 5A state tournament. The Tigers took down Collinsville and Lawton MacArthur without losing a set to win a regional championship.
“It was a great regional for us,” Coweta coach Tony Ramos said. “We have been playing really well the past few weeks, and we are understanding and trusting each other as teammates.”
The Tigers (29-11) will carry a 10-match winning streak into the state tournament.
“I’m very proud of this team with what they’ve accomplished,” Ramos said. “We still have to go out there next week and do our job — play Coweta volleyball.”