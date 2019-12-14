EDMOND — Sam Van Buskirk passed for three touchdowns, including two to Coty Scott, to lead sixth-ranked Ringling past No. 1 Cashion 20-14 in the Class A state football title game Saturday afternoon at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
The Blue Devils (13-1) won their last 13 in a row after a 22-20 loss to Mangum in the season opener. Ringling won its fifth state title and first since 2012. Cashion (13-1) went 0-3 in finals in this decade and has not won a state title since 1981.
Ringling increased its lead to 20-7 as Scott caught a 32-yard TD pass on third-and-19 with 5:28 remaining. Cashion cut its deficit to 20-14 on Brexten Green’s 16-yard TD pass to Alex Nabavi with 15 seconds remaining, but Ethan Johnson recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal Ringling’s victory.
Johnson led Ringling’s defense with 10 tackles and had a game-high 85 rushing yards. Van Buskirk was 6-of-7 for 115 yards. Scott had three catches for 87 yards.
Ringling scored on its first possession on Scott’s 41-yard TD reception to open the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 77-yard drive that took 7:06.
Three minutes later, Cashion answered with Green’s 44-yard TD run and Hayden Aaron’s extra-point kick gave the Wildcats a 7-6 lead.
Ringling, however, took a 13-7 lead into intermission as Van Buskirk tossed a 6-yard TD to Brayden Johnson on fourth-and-5 with 1:58 left in the first half.