EDMOND -- Sam Van Buskirk passed for three touchdowns, including two to Coty Scott, to lead sixth-ranked Ringling past No. 1 Cashion 20-14 in the Class A state football title game Saturday afternoon at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium.

Ringling (13-1) won its last 13 in a row after a 22-20 loss to Mangum in the season opener. The Blue Devils captured their fifth state title and first since 2012. Cashion (13-1) went 0-3 in the state finals in this decade and has not won a gold ball since 1981.