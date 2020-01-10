JENKS vs. OWASSO (copy)

Owasso's Rams hoist the 6A Division football trophy after defeating Jenks in the state final on Dec. 1 in the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium. The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association's board of directors has approved its proposed football districts for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

Final districts proposals for 2020 and 2021 high school football seasons have been approved by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association's board of directors.

The districts, posted on the OFBCA website, will be sent to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association for approval at Wednesday's meeting of the board of directors.

6A Division I

District 1: Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Enid, Jenks, Norman, Westmoore, Yukon. District 2: Edmond North, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Owasso, Putnam City, Southmoore, Union.

6A Division II

East: Bartlesville, Bixby, Booker T. Washington, Choctaw, Muskogee, Ponca City, Putnam West, Sand Springs. West: Deer Creek, Del City, Lawton, Midwest City, OKC Northwest, Putnam North, Stillwater, U.S. Grant.

Class 5A

District 5A-1: Altus, Ardmore, Capitol Hill, Duncan, El Reno, Lawton Mac, Noble, OKC Southeast. 5A-2: Carl Albert, Guthrie, Guymon, Lawton Ike, Bishop McGuinness, Piedmont, Woodward, Western Heights. 5A-3: Bishop Kelley, Coweta, Durant, East Central, Edison, McAlester, Shawnee, Will Rogers. 5A-4: Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Memorial, Nathan Hale, Pryor, Sapulpa, Tahlequah.

Class 4A

District 4A-1: Bethany, Cache, Chickasha, Clinton, Elgin, Elk City, Newcastle, Weatherford. 4A-2: Ada, Blanchard, Classen SAS, Cushing, Harrah, John Marshall, Tecumseh, Tuttle. 4A-3: Bristow, Catoosa, Cleveland, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner. 4A-4: Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, McLain, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell.

Class 3A

District 3A-1: Bridge Creek, OKC Douglass, Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, Little Axe, McLoud, Mount St. Mary, Perkins. 3A-2: Anadarko, Dickson, Kingston, Lone Grove, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur. 3A-3: Checotah, Lincoln Christian, Locust Grove, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Seminole, Stigler, Webster, Westille, 3A-4: Berryhill, Central, Holland Hall, Inola, Jay, Mannford, Verdigris, Vinita.

Class 2A

District 2A-1: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Hennessey, Luther, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian School, Perry. 2A-2: Chandler, Crossings Christian, Jones, Kellyville, OKC Millwood, Meeker, Prague, OKC Star Spencer. 2A-3: Bethel, Christian Heritage, Community Christian, Crooked Oak, Holdenville, Lexington, Purcell, Washington. 2A-4: Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Lindsay, Marietta, Marlow, Tishomingo.

District 2A-5: Cascia Hall, Heavener, Keys, Panama, Pocola, Roland, Spiro, Cascia Hall, Vian. 2A-6: Antlers, Atoka, Eufaula, Hartshorne, Hugo, Idabel, Valliant, Wilburton. 2A-7: Beggs, Haskell, Henryetta, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Metro Christian, Victory Christian.  2A-8: Adair, Dewey, Kansas, Nowata, Rejoice Christian, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Sperry.

Class A

District A-1: Burns Flat-Dill City, Fairview, Hooker, Merritt, Mooreland, Sayre, Texhoma. A-2: Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Hobart, Hollis, Mangum, Minco, Walters. A-3: Cashion, Crescent, Hinton, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Tonkawa, Watonga. A-4: Dibble, Elmore City-Purcell, Healdton, Ringling, Rush Springs, Stratford, Wayne, Wynnewood.

District A-5: Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Quapaw, Wyandotte. A-6: Caney Valley, Chelsea, Chouteau, Hominy, Morrison, Pawnee, Woodland. A-7: Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Quapaw, Wyandotte. A-8: Canadian, Central Sallisaw, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter, Talihina, Warner.

Class B

District B-1: Laverne, Seiling, Canton, Turpin, Shattuck, Balko-Forgan. B-2: PC-Hunter, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Okeene, Waukomis, Cherokee, Ringwood. B-3: Tipton, Snyder, Empire, Waurika, Cyril, Central Marlow. B-4: Alex, Strother, Southwest Covenant, Bray-Doyle, Caddo, Velma-Alma.

District B-5: Dewar, Porum, Quinton, Webbers Falls, Weleetka, Wetumka. A-6: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Summit Christian, Watts. B-7: Barnsdall, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Olive, Pioneer, Yale. B-8: Davenport, Depew, Drumright, Foyil, Prue, Regent Prep.

Class C

District C-1: Beaver, Boise City, Buffalo, Corn Bible, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone, Waynoka. C-2: Fox, Grandfield, Maysville, Mountain View-Gotebo. Paoli, Ryan, Temple, Thackerville. C-3: Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, South Coffeyville, Timberlake, Welch, Wesleyan Christian. C-4: Coyle, Bowlegs, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Midway, Oaks, Sasakwa, Wilson (Henryetta).

