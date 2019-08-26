THREE STORYLINES
1. Can Berryhill win a fourth consecutive district title and make a deep playoff run?
The Chiefs have a regular-season record of 30-0 in the past three years, but haven’t made it past the quarterfinals during that span. They lost 35-15 to Kingfisher after leading in the fourth quarter of last year’s quarterfinals.
Berryhill is a strong preseason favorite in the coaches’ polling. The Chiefs return several playmakers, including safety Dawson James, who had 12 interceptions last year.
“We should be No. 1,” James said about the district race while attending the Tulsa World’s Fall Sports Photo Day last week. He added that last year’s playoff loss will serve as added motivation. “We’ve got to keep our mind right, go out with more heart, know what we’ve got to do and go out and do it.”
Another key returnee is receiver/cornerback Braden Hendrix, who had 2,134 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs last year. Hendrix had 43 catches for 976 yards.
2. Since it’s 2019, is it time for Cascia Hall to win a state title?
Cascia has won five state championships, including in 1989, 1999 and 2009.
“This is one of our ‘9’ years, in the past three decades we’ve been bringing gold balls home in the ‘9’ years, so it’s an important thing around here to try to make a run for it,” safety/receiver Zach Uhren said. “I think we have a really good shot to go all the way. We have guys who are motivated.”
Receiver/DB Bobby Byers added, “It’s really important we make it to the playoffs and continue our playoff streak, but we want to take it another step and starting winning playoff games and make it to state.”
Cascia has the state’s longest postseason streak of 32 consecutive years, but lost first-round games the past two seasons after reaching the 4A semifinals in 2015 and ‘16.
“The streak, it doesn’t mean anything if we just go one-and-done in the playoffs,” running back Jake Weller said.
Cascia coach Joe Medina liked what he saw in a 14-6, mini-game win last Friday at Fort Gibson.
“We executed very well and we were really physical,” Medina said. “We’re right where need to be.”
3. Can Verdigris go to the next level?
A year can make a big difference. During the 2018 preseason, the Cardinals were picked by coaches to finish last in the district, but made the playoffs.
This year, coach Travis East’s team, in a bit of a surprise, was picked for second ahead of perennial contender Cascia Hall. Verdigris has one of the state’s top offensive linemen, Arkansas State commit Austin Woods.
“We have so many kids who have played three or four years,” East said. “They have matured and know what to do, and now we need to go do something and win in the playoffs. It’s a really competitive district – to win it you have to beat Berryhill and Cascia Hall; they’ve been there and done it.”
Verdigris hosts Cascia in a district opener Sept. 27 and visits Berryhill in the regular-season finale Nov. 8.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
Will make an impact as a receiver, cornerback and kick returner. Last year as a sophomore, had 43 catches for 499 yards.
Kyron Downing, Vinita
Rushed for 1,856 yards and 26 touchdowns as a freshman last season.
Jeremiah Womack, Inola
Senior defensive end had 66 tackles with 10 sacks last season.
DISTRICT 3A-4
Ranked by coaches’ voting
1. Berryhill Chiefs
Head coach: Pat Harper (14th year, 115-39)
2019-20 ADM: 398.28
2018 record: 11-1
District titles: 1961-62, ’72, ’78, ’96-’97, 2003-04. ‘16-18
State title: 2004
Top players: Braden Hendrix, WR/DB (5-11, 170, Sr.); Ethan Hammons, L (5-11, 265, Sr.); Dawson James, WR/S (6-1, 165, Jr.); Nico Lopez, L (6-2, 250, Sr.); Chase Smith, LB (5-10, 190, Sr.); Grant Yates, LB (5-9, 185, Sr.)
Notable: James had 23 catches on offense last year. ... Nondistrict foes are Mannford, Fort Gibson and Cushing.
2. Verdigris Cardinals
Head coach: Travis East (4th year, 12-19)
2019-20 ADM: 423.61
2018 record: 5-6
District title: 2001
State titles: None
Top players: Carson Calvert, WR (6-1, 180, Jr.); Ty Moore, TE/LB (6-2, 210, Sr.); Kyle Pickens, L (5-11, 215, Jr.); Evan Raines, L (6-3, 255, Jr.); Jax Ridenour, L (6-2, 305, Jr.); Sloan Roller, TE/LB (6-1, 210, Sr.); Austin Woods, L (6-6, 280, Sr.)
Notable: Another player to watch is Toby Willis (5-9, 160, Sr.), who had 39 catches for 894 yards and 11 TDs last season. ... Nondistrict opponents are Sperry, Victory Christian and Stilwell.
3. Cascia Hall Commandos
Head coach: Joe Medina (21st year, 208-42)
2019-20 ADM: 353.75
2018 record: 7-4
District titles: 1987-92, ‘94-95, ‘98, 2000-01, ‘03, ‘06-12
State titles: 1989, 99, 2007-09
Top players: Bobby Byers, WR/DB (5-8, 160, Jr.); Nick Choquette, DB/RB (5-10, 170, Jr.); Jaxon Henderson, QB/DB (5-11, 170, Sr.); Patrick Pixley, LB/TE (6-7, 185, Sr.); Grant Phillips, L (6-4, 250, Sr.); Zach Uhren, WR/DB (5-10, 175, Sr.); Jake Weller, RB (6-1, 205, Sr.)
Notable: Cooper Mullen, who was competing with Henderson for the starting quarterback job, is expected to be sidelined for six games after being injured in an auto accident. ... Cascia hosts Gravette (Arkansas) on Friday and its other nondistrict foes are Holland Hall and OKC Millwood.
4. Vinita Hornets
Head coach: Matt Suffal (3rd year, 9-11)
2019-20 ADM: 404.34
2018 record: 6-4
District titles: 1947, ‘66-67, ‘72, ‘76, ‘78, ‘83, ‘85, ‘88, ‘91, ‘95-96, 2000, ‘02, ‘07
State titles: None
Top players: Devin Allen, WR (5-10, 160, Sr.); Kyron Downing, RB (6-0, 170, So.); Dillon Campbell, LB (5-10, 195, Sr.); Nick Devore, L (6-2, 245, Sr.); Lance Mason, WR (6-0, 165, Sr.); Brennen Stephens, DL (6-0, 245, Jr.); Price Ward, QB (6-2, 180, Jr.)
Notable: Devore is a four-year starter. ... Mason had eight TD catches last year. ... Nondistrict foes are Grove, Nowata and Dewey.
5. Jay Bulldogs
Head coach: Warren Kirk (4th year, 14-18)
2019-20 ADM: 396.78
2018 record: 3-7
District titles: 1953, ‘65-68, ‘84, ‘86-87, ‘89, 2009, ‘17
State titles: None
Top players: Zach Coy, RB/LB (5-11, 190, Sr.); L-Ray Kirk, WR/DB (6-2, 180, Jr.); Cole Oswalt, T/DE (6-2, 270, Sr.); Kobe Sixkiller, L (6-3, 280, Sr.); Weston Welch, RB/LB (5-10, 180, Sr.); Johnny Williamson, K (6-3, 290, Jr.); Brody Winfield, QB (6-0, 200, Sr.)
Notable: The team’s strengths are the experienced offensive and defensive lines. ... Nondistrict foes are Miami, Grove and Gravette.
6. Inola Longhorns
Head coach: Jeff Williams (6th year, 26-25)
2019-20 ADM: 378.64
2018 record: 5-5
District titles: 1972-73, ‘79-80, ‘84, ‘86
State titles: None
Top players: Nathan Butler, L (6-3, 250, Sr.); Garrett Cummins, RB/DE (6-2, 220, Jr.); Cameron Morgan, WR (5-8, 150, Sr.); Dalton Norman, WR/DB (6-1, 170, Jr.); Landon Prows, QB/CB (5-10, 160, Jr.); Ethan Trosky, WR/DB (6-2, 180, Sr.); Jeremiah Womack, DE (6-1, 200, Sr.)
Notable: Prows passed for 1,665 yards and 14 TDs last season. ... Norman caught 42 passes for 697 yards and six TDs. ... Inola visits 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian on Friday. Other nondistrict games are against Salina and Wyandotte.
7. Locust Grove Pirates
Head coach: Cameron Conder (1st year)
2019-20 ADM: 402.69
2018 record: 8-3
District titles: 1975, ‘80-81, ‘90, ‘92, 2013-15
State titles: None
Top players: Colton Bell, DE (6-1, 200, Sr.); Jace Davis, DB (5-8, 165, So.); Jordyn Dempsey, WR (6-0, 170, Jr.); Cole Holman, LB (6-1, 215, Jr.); Tuxie Peoples, DL (6-1, 255, Sr.); Henry Sarten, WR (5-11, 195, Sr.); Danny Stone, LB (6-0, 185, Jr.)
Notable: Nondistrict opponents are Salina, Adair and Tahlequah Sequoyah.
8. Claremore Sequoyah Eagles
Head coach: Rob Gilbreath (2nd year, 0-10)
2019-20 ADM: 388.58
2018 record: 0-10
District titles: 1981, ’83-84, ’93, ’96-97, 2001, ’05-06
State title: 2006
Top players: Levi Gill, L (6-2, 280, Sr.); Reese Rumsey, L (6-0, 250, Jr.); Trevor Wood, DB (5-10, 180, Sr.)
Notable: Nondistrict foes are Miami, Hilldale and Sperry.