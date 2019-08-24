THREE STORYLINES
1. Will Wagoner win its seventh consecutive district title?
Wagoner barely kept the streak going with a 29-28 victory over Bristow last season after losing in overtime to Oologah. However, the Bulldogs were in a rebuilding mode last year and appear to have the potential of making a run at their fifth state title in nine years.
“It makes a big difference having a quarterback who has already started 12 games,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said, referring to returning starter Sawyer Jones. “I like the physical presence we have on defense. We are very capable of having a great defense. I like the mindset of our players, they’ve given great effort in practice and they’ve been very enjoyable to coach.”
Condict views Bristow and Oologah as being the other top contenders for the district title.
Oologah also has a returning starter at quarterback, Blake Salt.
I’m a little smarter now, last year I jumped from playing safety to quarterback,” Salt said at the Tulsa World Fall Sports Photo Day on Wednesday. “I’ve had a great summer, got a lot stronger, faster and my quarterback coach Jordan Barrett has been doing some great stuff with me. I feel confident.”
The Mustangs also are boosted by their win last year against Wagoner, ending a long losing streak against their rivals who they met in three state finals from 2014-16.
“That was tremendous mentally for us,” Salt said. “Everyone is counting Wagoner as the team to beat but we’re no sleeper, we’re tough, and we’re ready to go.”
2. Can McLain reach the playoffs?
The Titans, 2-8 last year, haven’t made the playoffs since Josh Jacobs’ senior year in 2015, but second-year coach Willie Ponder and his players are optimistic about breaking that streak. McLain showed that it could be much improved with a runner-up finish in the Grady Skillern All-City Preview.
“I think it’s possible we can break into the top four or five,” Ponder said.
We’re a young team, we have a new attitude and we’re moving forward.”
Senior receiver Elijah Alexander said at the World’s Photo Day, “We’re excited. We want to put the North side on the map.”
3. Will Grove end its long playoff drought?
Grove has not reached the playoffs since 2010 and has only two winning seasons since then — 5-4 in 2015 and 6-4 in ‘16. The Ridgerunners improved from 1-9 in ‘17 to 4-6 last year. A poll of district coaches has them tied with Catoosa for the fourth and final playoff spot. Grove has a talented corps of skill players returning, but is inexperienced on the line. Coach Ron Culwell said, “We will play hard and fast and expect good things to happen.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kadian Forbis, Grove
Junior running back/safety had a combined 1,041 rushing-receiving yards with seven TDs in 2018.
Kaden Hanna, Cleveland
The 6-foot, 290-pound senior nose guard had seven sacks last season.
Haeden Schoolcraft, Wagoner
Senior linebacker had 50 tackles, two sacks and an interception in four games during a 2018 season shortened to four games due to a hand injury.
DISTRICT 4A-3
Teams ranked by coaches’ voting
1. Wagoner Bulldogs
Head coach: Dale Condict (15th year, 157-26)
2019-20 average daily membership: 651.14
2018 record: 10-2
District titles: 1945, ‘54, ‘57, ‘59, ‘61-62, ‘64-65, ‘77, ‘81-82, ‘97, 2006-07, ‘10, ‘12-18
State titles: 2011, ‘14-16
Top players: Kaden Charboneau, LB (5-11, 175, Jr.); LaMarion Clayton, RB (6-0, 218, Jr.); Jesse Fair, OL (6-4, 255, Jr.); Sawyer Jones, QB (6-3, 192, Jr.); Drew Mills, S (5-11, 185, Sr.); Haeden Schoolcraft, LB (6-3, 205, Sr.); Chochee Watson, RB/DL (5-11, 210, Jr.)
Notable: Jones completed 80-of-144 passes for 1,189 yards and 16 TDs last season. ... Nondistrict foes are Coweta, Pryor and Fort Gibson.
2. Bristow Purple Pirates
Head coach: Brett Jones (7th year, 36-28)
2019-20 ADM: 488.55
2018 record: 9-2
District titles: 1946, ‘57-58, ‘73-76, ‘78, ‘80-85, ‘87-91, ‘99
State titles: 1975-76, ‘85
Top players: Fabian Bradford, DL (5-11, 230, Jr.); Luke Fortney, OL (5-11, 220, Sr.); Braden Fullbright, OL (6-1, 245, Sr.); Jalen Fullbright, RB (5-9, 165, Sr.); Carson Jackson, QB (5-9, 165, Sr.); DJ Overstreet, RB (5-9, 140, Sr.); Ty Ralston, LB (5-11, 160, Sr.)
Notable: Nondistrict opponents are Cushing, Savannah (Missouri) and Mannford.
3. Oologah Mustangs
Head coach: Chad Weeks (2nd year, 5-5)
2019-20 ADM: 529.04
2018 record: 5-6
District titles: 1970, ‘73, ‘75-77, ‘89-90, ‘93, ‘97, 2001-04
State titles: 1997-98
Top players: Brennan Davis, WR (6-2, 175, Sr.); Konner Davis, DB (5-7, 150, Sr.); Chase Gibson, WR (6-1m 190, Sr.); Bonner Pennington, OL (6-3, 260, Sr.); Travis Rogers, TE (6-3, 230, Sr.); Blake Salt, QB (5-9, 165, Jr.)
Notable: Nondistrict foes are Collinsville, Skiatook and Hilldale.
4 (tie). Catoosa Indians
Head coach: Jason Medrano (1st year)
2019-20 ADM: 546.19
2018 record: 8-3
District titles: 1974, ‘79-80, 2011
State titles: None
Top players: Cody Busch, QB (5-10, 165, Jr.); Jose Gonzalez, L (6-0, 250, Sr.); Gavin Phillips, WR/DB (6-0, 175, Sr.); Gavin Ragsdale, LB (6-1, 180, Jr); Riley Treat, WR/DB (5-11, 160, Sr.); Shane Vaughn, DT (6-0, 220, Sr.); Dylan Ward, L (6-3, 265, Sr.)
Notable: Medrano was an assistant the past 15 years at Muskogee. ... Nondistrict foes are Sallisaw, Glenpool and Coweta.
4 (tie). Grove Ridgerunners
Head coach: Ron Culwell (4th year, 11-19)
2019-20 ADM: 691.20
2018 record: 4-6
District titles: 1958-59, ‘63, ‘69, ‘71, ‘73, ‘82, ‘91, 2008
State titles: None
Top players: Cole Buchholz, TE/DE (6-3, 200, Sr.); Kadian Forbis, RB/S (5-9, 180, Jr.); Anthony Lucky, LB (5-10, 190, Sr.); Joel Martin, WR/CB (5-9, 160, Sr.); Boston Morrow, OL (6-3, 205, Sr.); Greg McCurdy, QB (5-9, 170, Jr.); Kai Sarwinski, LB (6-2, 190, Sr.)
Notable: Sarwinski had 93 tackles last season, including 12 for losses. ... McCurdy rushed for 11 TDs. ... Nondistrict foes are Vinita, Jay and Pryor.
6. Cleveland Tigers
Head coach: Ricky Ward (2nd year, 5-5)
2019-20 ADM: 510.12
2018 record: 5-5
District titles: 1946, ‘48, ‘50, ‘52-53, ‘66, ‘82-83
State titles: None
Top players: Asher Brewer, RB/LB (6-1, 185, Jr.); Keagen Chapman, WR/LB (5-8, 165, Sr.); Kaden Hanna, DT (6-0, 290, Sr.); Jake Hiatt, C (6-3, 215, Jr.); Luke Hollowell, L (5-10, 225, Sr.); Kainan Wade, T (5-9, 260, Jr.); Ben Ward, QB/DB (6-1, 180, Jr.)
Notable: The Tigers return six starters on each side of the ball. ... Cleveland hosts Glenpool on Thursday. Other nondistrict foes are Hominy and Mannford.
7. Miami Wardogs
Head coach: Zach Gardner (2nd year, 4-6)
2019-20 ADM: 523.15
2018 record: 3-7
District titles: 1949, ‘58, ‘62, ‘64, ‘71, ‘73, ‘76, ‘80, ‘84-85
State titles: None
Top players: Damion Burris, WR/DB (6-0, 165, Sr); Carson Folks, LB (5-7, 145, Jr.); Matt Horn, LB/RB (5-10, 165, Sr.); Tanner Maple, LB/RB (5-10, 195, Sr.); Clay McCormick, L (6-1, 225, Jr.); Gavin Payton, QB (5-11, 170, Sr.); Jackson Satterwhite, lL (6-3, 275, Sr.)
Notable: Gardner coached Afton to the Class A state title in 2017. ... Nondistrict games are against Claremore Sequoyah, Jay and Tahlequah Sequoyah.
8. McLain Titans
Head coach: Willie Ponder (2nd year, 2-8)
2019-20 ADM: 584.80
2018 record: 2-8
District titles: 1965-66, ‘75, ‘78, ‘83, ‘85, ‘87
State titles: 1978, ‘86-87
Top players: Elijah Alexander, WR/DB (5-10, 170, Sr.); Elijah Bell, QB (6-0, 175, Jr.); Jaylon Holmes, RB/DB (5-6, 160, Sr.); Terryn Johnson L (6-3, 295, Sr.); Robert Knox, LB (6-1, 215, Sr.); Jared Marrs, L (6-5, 305, So.); Brandon Stripling, L (6-4, 295, So.)
Notable: Nondistrict opponents are Victory Christian, Central and Rogers.
OTHER AREA 4A TEAMS
Central Braves
Head coach: Kip Shaw (3rd year, 4-16)
2019-20 ADM: 469.11
2018 record: 2-8
Coaches poll 4A-4 finish: 7th
District titles: 1944, ‘46, ‘52, ‘86, ‘95, ‘97
State titles: 1946
Top players: Desmond Clayton, RB/LB (5-11, 200, Sr.); Tyionn Cox, WR (6-3, 180, So.); Joel Hamilton, RB/LB (6-0, 210, Jr.); K.T. Owens. QB (5-11, 175, Jr.); Trae Washington, WR/DB (5-11, 180, Sr.); Punchie Wilson, DB/WR (5-10, 170, Sr.)
Notable: Nondistrict foes are OKC Grant, Memorial and McLain.
Fort Gibson Tigers
Head coach: Greg Whiteley (5th year, 18-24)
2019-20 ADM: 568.73
2018 record: 5-6
Coaches poll 4A-4 finish: 3rd
District titles: 1964, ‘71, ‘97, ‘99, 2014
State titles: None
Top players: Karson Austin, LB (6-0, 210, Sr.); Ben Johnson, OL (6-0, 245, Sr.); Carson Ladd, TE (6-3, 225, Sr.); Brayden Morgan, DE (6-1, 255, Sr.); Zane Potter, OL (6-2, 290, Sr.); Jesse Rudd, RB (5-10, 170, Sr.); Tavien Woodworth, RB (5-9, 180, Sr.)
Notable: Rudd and Woodworth each have more than 2,000 career rushing yards. ... Austin had 84 tackles last season. ... Nondistrict foes are Tahlequah, Berryhjll and Wagoner.
Hilldale Hornets
Head coach: David “Pookie” Blevins (1st year)
2019-20 ADM: 539.1.5
2018 record: 9-3
Coaches poll 4A-4 finish: 2nd
District titles: 1985, 2005, ‘12, ‘16
State titles: None
Top players: Peyton Bennett, K (5-9, 160, Sr.); Devin Brandt, L (6-4, 285, Sr.); Michael Oeser, QB (5-9, 185, So.); Ty O’Neal, WR/DB (6-4, 180, So.); Melchisedech Porter, QB (6-1, 190, Jr.); Jay Strobel, L (6-3, 315, Jr.); Dylan Walker, RB/DB (5-10, 175, So.)
Notable: Blevins led Locust Grove to an 8-3 record last season. ... Hilldale hosts 4A-4 favorite Poteau in Week 10 on Nov. 8. ... The Hornets’ nondistrict opponents are Claremore Sequoyah, Checotah and Oologah.