Owasso senior Dawson Adams did not let the moment escape him without giving his younger brother some sage advice a couple of weeks ago.
The top-ranked Rams had just advanced to the Class 6AI state championship game with a win over No. 2 Broken Arrow on Nov. 23 when Dawson gave Cole, a freshman, a quick reminder of what the siblings were about to face.
“I told him when we were walking off the field, ‘Hey, this is going to be the last game you’re ever going to play with me. And it’s going to be the last high school game I ever play,’” Dawson recalled. “But I told him to just calm down, just do what he does. ‘Go out there and ball out.’”
Dawson already has experienced the atmosphere of a state championship game. As a sophomore, the Rams outside linebacker/safety made a game-clinching interception in the final minute that enabled Owasso to hold on for a 21-14 win over Union and the program’s first gold ball in 43 years.
On Saturday, Adams will be joined on the sidelines by Cole and Jake, freshman twins on the team, when the Rams (12-0) take on No. 3 Jenks (8-4) in search of a second championship in three seasons.
It is believed to be the first time in Owasso football history that three siblings have played on the varsity team in the same season.
Kickoff is 8 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
“It’s been awesome,” Cole said about playing in a state championship game with his both of his brothers. “I never thought it would happen.”
Jake, who watched the 2017 title game from the student section as a seventh grader, echoed his twin brother’s sentiments.
“It’s cool to come out here my freshman year and be able to play with the both of them,” Jake said.
All three Adams brothers are contributing in various ways to Owasso’s historic season, which includes the school’s first 12-0 start and a No. 15 ranking nationally in the latest USA Today Super 25 poll.
Dawson, a three-year starter on defense, is the team’s third-leading tackler with 76 total stops. Cole has come on as one of the team’s big-play threats on offense with 586 total yards and eight touchdowns on just 28 touches. And Jake began lining up on special teams at the end of the regular season and continued to do so in the playoffs.
Athletic success runs in the Adams family.
Their father, Mike, was a two-sport standout in football and track. He later coached football at East Central, Sperry, Bishop Kelley and Memorial. Mike Adams played on Memorial’s 1980 state title team.
“This year has just been magical,” said Mike Adams, a former college teammate of former Jenks coach Allan Trimble at Northeastern State. “I thought the (2017) year was pretty special, but this will probably top that.”
Jenks also has a starter whose father played on a state title team. Free safety Grant Lohr, who is fourth on the Trojans with 65 tackles, is the son of Jason Lohr, who was on Trimble’s first two state champions and was the World’s 1997 All-Metro co-player of the year with teammate Sean Mahan.
What advice has Jason Lohr given his son about playing in a state final?
“He told me it’s not anything different, don’t come in there nervous and act like that it’s not,” Grant said. “It’s just a football game. Play how you know how to play. That’s been very helpful. Getting a title like my uncle (Brandon Lohr) and dad did would be pretty cool.”
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.