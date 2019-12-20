Gary Colt, Linda Colt, Sandy Whitewater and other fans cheer during a community pep rally at the Owasso Football Stadium before their state championship football game against Jenks on Saturday in Edmond Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso fans cheer during their game against Jenks in the 6AI championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso’s Dawson Adams and Hagen Hood celebrate as they defeat Jenks in the 6AI championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso’s Cole Dugger throws a pass under pressure from Colemon Thurber of Jenks in the 6AI championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso’s Dawson Adams, Cole Dugger and Cole Creekmore celebrate after defeating Jenks in the 6AI championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Members of the Owasso band cheer during the Rams’ game against Jenks in the Class 6AI final at Wantland Stadium in Edmond. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The high school football Championship Central experiment is in the books, and it’s fair to say it was an unqualified success.
An estimated 36,500 spectators combined to watch championships in seven classifications over the previous two weekends at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
All of the games were competitive, five were decided by eight points or less and one — Bixby’s thrilling 40-36 comeback win over Stillwater in the Class 6A Division II final — was an utter classic.
UCO and Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association officials were so thrilled that they are likely to pursue a three- to five-year agreement for more of the same when they meet in early 2020 to revisit the issue.
“This was very exciting,” OSSAA executive secretary David Jackson said. “It was a great venue, a great atmosphere and I think the people who attended were treated well. From our staff’s perspective, the combination of these things makes it a very successful experience.”
Not everybody was as enthusiastic. Tulsa-area fans and some media were disappointed that the 6AI final between Owasso and Jenks couldn’t be moved to a location about 90 miles closer to both fan bases.
Just six days after the Dec. 7 game, State Senator J.J. Dossett, D-Sperry, filed legislation that would give responsibility to competing schools --— and not the OSSAA — for determining championship sites.
“I’m responding to constituents and the Tulsa area as a whole,” Dossett said. “One size doesn’t fit all. We need flexibility for our local teams if (a location) doesn’t make sense for our community and fans.”
OSSAA administers championships for its 471 member schools and districts and has set the sites for semifinal and championship games in football for decades. In partnership with OSSAA, Oral Roberts University has hosted the 6A-5A state basketball tournaments since 2010.
The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association started lobbying the OSSAA to centralize the championships three years ago. The coaches wanted something similar to the Texas model, where 12 title games are being played over four days this week in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I don’t care what Texas does,” Dossett said. “Texas is doing it wrong if they’ve got two Houston teams playing in (Arlington).”
Brett Jones, Bristow football coach and OFBCA president, said he understood the discomfort of Jenks and Owasso fans forced to travel.
“I get it. It’s not lost on me,” he said. “But a lot of people enjoyed being able to see all the championship games. What’s best for the greater good of Oklahoma high school football may not always be what’s best for (fans of opposing schools qualifying for a particular championship game).”
Also driving Tulsa-area angst was the lack of television coverage. For the first time in more than a decade, none of the state’s large-school title games appeared on a broadcast channel or cable outlet.
Live streaming was available from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Fans could purchase a 30-day NFHS subscription for $10.99. Jackson said NFHS paid the OSSAA $60,000 for streaming rights last year.
In 2013, at the end of a five-year contract to play the games at Oklahoma State University, OSSAA received permission to shift its 6A final between Jenks and Union to the University of Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium.
But the organization didn’t consider the option this time. To do so would have defeated the purpose of centralizing the games. And it might have created a stumbling block for the OSSAA in its future negotiations with UCO or any other entity with sufficient resources to contemplate a long-term commitment.
Owasso fans found more to complain about when they arrived in droves for the championship game, quickly overflowing the smaller visitors-side seating capacity side and creating long lines for the limited concessions and restroom facilities.
Anticipating this problem, UCO brought in temporary bleachers that expanded seating capacity by some 1,500, along with an extra food trailer and portable toilets. If the games go forward at UCO, a next step might be to expand permanent seating and amenities on the vistors side.
Jackson said, “I couldn’t answer as far as building new stands, but I wouldn’t feel uncomfortable asking (UCO’s administration) for whatever it takes to make it a good experience — for things that are within reason. They invited us to let them know how they can make it better.”
Griffin was more than satisfied.
“Almost everything we’ve heard has been positive and upbeat,” he said. “We’re centrally located, the energy in the stadium was good and the kids got to play in a championship environment.”
It was just what the coaches wanted. With five games spread over roughly 36 hours on the first weekend, hundreds of coaches from across the state saw multiple contests from a pressbox suite.
It wasn’t that way last year when the OSSAA staged championships on the same Friday night in six venues scattered from Owasso to Weatherford.
“From the feedback we’ve received, it was a great first week,” Justin Jones, Norman North football coach and OFBCA executive director, said.
Photo essay: Inside the locker room before the championship games
