Booker T. Washington standout JJ Hester announced his commitment Thursday to play college football at the University of Missouri.
Rated a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 40 receiver by 247Sports, the 6-foot-3½, 181-pound senior sifted through 19 scholarship offers, including those from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska and many others.
Hester made his announcement Thursday in a Hornets pep rally in the Nathan E. Harris Field House.
Hester broke into prominence in 2017 when he caught two TD passes and made a diving interception near the goal line to cap the Hornets’ 28-21 win over Bixby in the 6A Division II championship game.
He had 61 catches for 1,145 yards and 10 TDs over the past two seasons. The Hornets’ 2019 season opened with a 19-0 loss to North Little Rock, Arkansas, last Saturday.
Their next game is Friday at Bishop Kelley.
Verbal commitments are nonbinding. High school seniors may sign NCAA letters of intent in football during the early signing period, which starts Dec. 18, or the regular period, which begins Feb. 5.