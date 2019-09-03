Advanced tickets for the Broken Arrow-Union football game went on sale Tuesday in both high schools’ apparel stores.
Sales will continue 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in Union’s U-Wear Store at the UMAC and 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. both days in Tiger Threads, inside the main entrance of Broken Arrow High School.
BA’s No. 1 Tigers, defending 6A Division I champs, visit the fourth-ranked Redskins in Union-Tuttle Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The Tigers’ 14-game winning streak started with a 33-10 win over Union in Broken Arrow last year.
Reserved seats for the game are $10. General admission tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students.
On Friday, the home side ticket booth will open at 5 p.m. and all gates and other ticket booths will open at 5:30 p.m.