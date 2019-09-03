BA UNION Aug 25 (copy)

Broken Arrow’s Aaron Stokes defends a pass intended for Union’s Kenneth Avery during the Tigers' 33-10 win in 2018.  

IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Advanced tickets for the Broken Arrow-Union football game went on sale Tuesday in both high schools’ apparel stores.

Sales will continue 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in Union’s U-Wear Store at the UMAC and 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. both days in Tiger Threads, inside the main entrance of Broken Arrow High School.

BA’s No. 1 Tigers, defending 6A Division I champs, visit the fourth-ranked Redskins in Union-Tuttle Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The Tigers’ 14-game winning streak started with a 33-10 win over Union in Broken Arrow last year.

Reserved seats for the game are $10. General admission tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students.

On Friday, the home side ticket booth will open at 5 p.m. and all gates and other ticket booths will open at 5:30 p.m.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Mike has covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were sophomores in high school. Phone: 918-581-8390