All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted; Tickets $7
1. Class 6AII final: No. 1 Bixby (12-0) vs. No. 2 Stillwater (12-0)
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
The outlook: Can Bixby capture its fifth state title in six years? Or will Stillwater win its first gold ball since 1967 and avenge last year’s championship game loss?
Key players: The starting quarterbacks are having nearly identical seasons. Bixby’s Mason Williams has completed 215-of-285 passes for 3,323 yards and 45 touchdowns while Stillwater’s Gunnar Gundy is 205-of-273 for 3,247 yards and 44 TDs. Each team has a running back and wideout playing at a big-time level. Bixby’s Braylin Presley has rushed for 1,261 yards and 21 TDs while older brother Brennan has 82 catches for 1,398 yards and 23 TDs. Stillwater’s Qwontrel Walker has rushed for 1,816 yards and 30 TDs while Anthony Bland has 92 receptions for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Notable: Bixby and Stillwater are each 24-1 since the start of last season. ... Del City gave each team its closest game of the season — Stillwater won 48-23 and Bixby 47-19.
Series history: Bixby defeated Stillwater 34-13 in last year’s final and 41-14 in the 2017 quarterfinals. The Spartans lead the series 4-1.
2. 6AI final: No. 1 Owasso (12-0) vs. No. 3 Jenks (8-4)
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
The outlook: Can Owasso wins its second state title in three years or will Jenks claim its fifth gold ball in this decade and 14th since 1996?
Key players: Owasso quarterback Cole Dugger has connected on 158-of-252 passes for 3,067 yards and 41 TDs. Eight Rams receivers have at least 10 catches this season, including tight end Mario Kirby, who has 24 for 602 yards and 11 TDs. Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman is 160-of-232 for 2,460 yards and 23 touchdowns. Will Cox has rushed for 1,123 yards and 22 TDs.
Series history: Owasso swept the last two meetings in 2017, but Jenks leads 51-14 and won 22 in a row before the Rams’ 7-6 victory in Week 3 in 2014.
3. 2A semifinal: No. 2 Metro Christian (13-0) vs. No. 6 Beggs (11-2)
Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow
The outlook: With Sperry’s loss last week, Metro is the favorite to win the gold ball, but Beggs is looking to reach a state title game for the third year in a row.
Key players: Metro quarterback Asher Link has accounted for 4,525 yards and 61 TDs this season. Beggs linebacker Easton Davis had a key fumble recovery that set up the winning TD with 2:40 left in a 33-28 win over Metro in last year’s semifinals.
Series history: Metro leads 7-4. Before last year, the teams had not played each other since Metro’s 48-13 win in 2003.
Quotable: “Beggs is a big and physical football team with a lot of athletes. I think it will be a great game,” said Link, who passed for 376 yards in last year’s semifinal.
4. 3A final: No. 2 Lincoln Christian (13-0) vs. No. 3 Plainview (11-1)When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
The outlook: Lincoln is looking to end this decade just as it did the previous decade — with a state title. Plainview is seeking its first gold ball.
Key players: Lincoln quarterback Chase Ricke has passed for 3,258 yards and 49 TDs. Plainview’s Blake Nowell, a TCU commit, is one of the state’s top receivers.
Series history: Tied 1-1 after Lincoln’s 34-21 win in the second round last year. Ricke had 311 total yards, with 176 rushing. Lincoln contained Nowell to five catches for 81 yards. Plainview won 35-34 in the 2016 quarterfinals as Lincoln was stopped on a 2-point conversion with 1:20 left.
5. Class 4A final: No. 3 Poteau (12-1) vs. No. 5 Weatherford (11-2)
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
The outlook: Poteau looks for its first state title. Weatherford’s last gold ball was in 1999.
Series history: Weatherford won the only previous meeting, 31-16, in the 1999 semifinals.
The rest
• 5A final: No. 1 MWC Carl Albert (12-1) vs. No. 3 OKC McGuinness (11-2) at Wantland Stadium, 3:30 p.m. Saturday — Carl Albert will look for its 15th state title and fourth in a row. McGuinness tries to avenge a 40-0 loss in Week 10, plus losses in the ‘16 and ‘17 title games.
• 2A semifinal: No. 3 Vian (12-1) vs. No. 8 Kingston (12-1) at Edmond North — It’s the 40th anniversary of their only other meeting, Vian’s 28-6 win in the 1979 playoffs.
• Class A semifinal: No. 1 Cashion (13-0) vs. No. 4 Pawnee (13-0) at Cushing — Pawnee is in the semifinals for the first time since its 2004 state championship season.
• Class A semifinal: No. 2 Rejoice Christian (13-0) vs. No. 6 Ringling (11-1) at Noble — Rejoice is in the semifinals for the second year in a row and Ringling makes its first appearance since 2015.
• Class B semifinal: No. 1 Regent Prep (13-0) vs. No. 5 Cherokee (12-1) at OKC Western Heights — Cherokee lost a 34-point lead last week before rallying in overtime for a 50-48 win over Canadian.
• Class B semifinal: No. 6 Davenport (11-2) vs. No. 2 Shattuck (12-1) at SWOSU — These teams meet in the semifinals for the third year in a row, with Shattuck winning both previous games.
• Class C final: No. 1 Pond Creek-Hunter (13-0) vs. No. 6 Waynoka (10-3) at NWOSU — A rematch of PC-Hunter’s 16-12 win in Week 8.
Jon Potts, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this story.