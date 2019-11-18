All playoff games are Friday — 7 p.m. unless noted
1. Class 6AI semifinals: No. 1 Owasso (11-0) vs. No. 2 Broken Arrow (9-2)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Site: Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks
The outlook: The roles are reversed from their Sept. 13 meeting when Broken Arrow entered ranked No. 1 and Owasso was No. 2. Owasso snapped Broken Arrow's 15-game winning streak, 42-19.
Big matchup: Broken Arrow wideout Isaiah Keller against the Owasso secondary led by Duece Mayberry. Keller, with 38 catches for 753 yards and a running threat averaging 12.6 yards on 21 carries in the Wildcat formation, was held to 7 yards on two catches in Owasso's win.
Series history: Broken Arrow has captured 12 of the past 15 meetings, including 10-7 in last year's semifinals en route to the state title.
Quotable: Owasso coach Bill Blankenship on the difference from this season's first meeting -- “I’m confident that they’re a much improved team. I’m hoping we are too.”
Broken Arrow coach David Alexander -- "Coach Blankenship is gonna have a great game plan and we're going to have be almost perfect to beat Owasso."
2. 6AII semifinal: No. 1 Bixby (11-0) vs. No. 3 Del City (9-2)
Where: Putnam City Stadium, Oklahoma City
The outlook: Bixby looks for its sixth consecutive trip to the state title game. Del City is in the semifinals for the first time since its 1976 state title season.
Big matchup: The quarterbacks. Bixby's Mason Williams has passed for 3,052 yards and 42 touchdowns. Del City's Quinlon Ganther, a pass-run threat, has accounted for 2,533 yards and 30 TDs.
Notable: Bixby defeated Bartlesville 61-14 and Midwest City 42-10. Del City beat Bartlesville 49-24 and MWC 26-7. Bixby's smallest winning margin is 31 points. Del City has lost to 6AII No. 2 Stillwater 48-23 and 5A No. 1 MWC Carl Albert 49-19.
Series history: First meeting.
3. 5A quarterfinal: No. 3 OKC McGuinness (10-1) at No. 2 Edison (10-1)
Where: LaFortune Stadium
The outlook: Edison looks to reach its first semifinal since 1966. McGuinness' bid for a third consecutive state final appearance ended last year in Tulsa with a quarterfinal loss at Bishop Kelley.
Key matchup: The state's best two running backs -- Edison's Sevion Morrison and McGuinness' Dominic Richardson. Both missed some time with injuries late in the season, but returned in good form for playoff openers last week. Morrison, a Nebraska commit, has rushed for 1,554 yards and 24 TDs. Richardson, a TCU commit, averages 12.4 yards per carry and has 15 TDs this season.
Notable: McGuinness linebacker and Oklahoma commit Brynden Walker suffered a knee injury (MCL sprain) last week against Ardmore.
Series history: First meeting.
4. 4A quarterfinal: No. 4 Wagoner (9-2) at No. 1 Bethany (11-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The outlook: Will Wagoner have fun with being in the rare role of the underdog just as Jenks did last week at Mustang? This is the first time that Wagoner has been in that role in the playoffs -- or any game -- in about a decade.
Series history: In their only meeting, Bethany pulled off a 42-35 upset in last year's quarterfinals at Wagoner en route to a silver ball. Bethany QB/safety Sam Brandt accounted for six TDs and had a key interception.
Notable: Brandt, a World All-State selection last year, is having another big season as he has accounted for 3,192 yards and 37 TDs. ... Wagoner is looking for its fifth state title in this decade.
5. 3A quarterfinal: No. 4 Perkins-Tryon (10-1) at No. 5 Verdigris (9-2)
The outlook: This may be the biggest game ever in the history of these programs. Perkins' lone semifinal appearance was in 2000 and Verdigris has never been there.
Key players: Perkins-Tryon QB Austin Mages is an equal run-pass threat as he has accounted for 2,335 yards and 40 TDs. Verdigris' Toby Willis has 56 catches for 1,208 yards and 18 TDs, and has picked off four passes on defense.
Series history: Tied 1-1. Perkins-Tryon won 44-21 in 2013 and Verdigris prevailed 41-14 in 2012.
Best of the rest
2A second round: No. 4 Adair (10-1) at No. 9 Jones (10-1) -- Adair won a state title in 2015 and Jones in 2016.
3A quarterfinal: No. 8 Kingfisher (7-4) at No. 2 Lincoln Christian (11-0) -- Their only other meeting was Lincoln's 35-0 win in the 2009 2A title game.
2A second round: Luther (10-1) at No. 1 Sperry (11-0) -- Luther is 3-0 in one-possession games this season. Sperry's closest game is 18 points. Sperry coach Robert Park said, "Luther is playing well and is very talented and well coached. Win every play is our focus right now.”
2A second round: Meeker (8-3) at No. 2 Metro Christian (11-0) -- Metro coach Jared McCoy said about the first matchup between the teams, “Meeker is a really good football team that plays physical football on both sides of the ball."
5A quarterfinal: No. 4 Piedmont (10-1) at No. 8 Coweta (6-5) -- Coweta, 6-0 on the road and 0-5 at home, looks for its first semifinal berth since 1998. Piedmont, which has a win over top-ranked MWC Carl Albert, has never been to the semifinals.
6AI semifinal: No. 3 Jenks (7-4) vs. Moore (6-5) at Edmond North: The Trojans have swept four previous playoff meetings against Moore, including 49-16 in the 2017 quarterfinals -- Allan Trimble's final win as Jenks' coach.
2A second round: No. 7 OKC Millwood (9-2) at No. 3 Vian (10-1): A rematch of Vian's 27-26 quarterfinal win last year at Millwood.
Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter, and Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this story.